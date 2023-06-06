Campaign launched to save Glenrothes trampoline park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A campaign has been launched to save a trampoline park in Glenrothes.

Xtreme Trampoline Park shut suddenly last week after being told by its landlord it needed to leave its premises at Saltire Retail Park.

The move is to allow Poundstretcher to relocate from its current unit across the road into the trampoline centre.

Bosses said they were “utterly devastated” to have to shut – and staff spoke out about the “shock” decision.

Now, Xtreme’s owners have launched a petition in an attempt to find a new venue for the trampoline park.

The online campaign had gathered more than 1,300 signatures by Tuesday morning

A statement on the petition said: “Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes has been a fundamental and hugely successful addition to Glenrothes families and children for years.

“A place for children of all ages and abilities to come together and explore, grow and communicate in safe and secure surroundings.

Xtreme ‘a lifeline’ in Glenrothes

“Xtreme have been evicted without any notice or warning and have been given no courtesy of time or help, to find new premises or even remove the equipment.

“We need help to find new premises in Glenrothes which will need the help and the swift movement of those with the power to do so, eg Fife Council and local MPs.”

It added: “This was a lifeline for so many local children, encouraging affordable and healthy lifestyle choices and employment for young adults entering into the world of work.”

Several locals have left messages of support on the petition.

Sessions for disabled children

Charlotte Finlay wrote: “My kids love this park, (there is) nothing else to take them to locally.”

Pat Graham said: “My adult daughter has a learning disability and regular sessions on the trampoline were very helpful for her physical and mental wellbeing.

“There is nowhere else locally that provides a similar service.”

Joanna Anderson posted: “There is very little for children, and especially children and young adults with disabilities in the area and Xtreme offered a rainbow session once a week.

“What’s happened is awful.”

And Nicola Taylor wrote: “Glenrothes has very little for the kids. It’s a disgrace they’re taking this facility away.”

Fife Council’s head of business and employability Gordon Mole said the local authority is aware of the situation and confirmed that support has been offered to Xtreme through Business Gateway Fife.

Poundstretcher currently occupies the old Focus DIY store, which it has operated from for nearly a decade.

But there are plans for The Range to move into that unit.

We have also made attempts to contact Poundstretcher and the site’s landlords for a response.