Man wanted over cannabis farm could be living in Fife six years after going on the run

Police say Andrew Armstrong has links to Fife and is thought to be living there.

By Neil Henderson
Merseyside Police has renewed its appeal to trace Andrew Armstrong said to have links with Fife. Image: Merseyside Police.
Merseyside Police has renewed its appeal in finding a Fife man wanted in connection with drug offences in England.

Andrew Armstrong, failed to appear at Liverpool Crown Court in relation to a cannabis farm found in Birkdale, Southport in 2017.

Despite considerable police investigation he is yet to be tracked down.

Officers trying to trace the man have once again renewed their appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Armstrong is thought to be living in Fife

The 37-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair, green eyes, and has connections to Bootle and Southport in Sefton.

Armstrong also has links to the Fife and is believed to live in the area.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is urged to contact Merseyside Police at  @MerPolCC on Twitter.

Alternatively they can contact police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident reference 0517256353.

