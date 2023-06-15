A92 road closed southbound near Balfarg due to overturned lorry

The A92 is closed to all southbound traffic due to an overturned lorry in Fife.

Traffic Scotland announced that the road linking Glenrothes to Ladybank, was closed at around 12.25pm due to the lorry at the edge of the at the New Inn Roundabout.

Road users have been advised by Traffic Scotland to divert via the A91 westbound to Melville Lodges Roundabout.

Motorists should continue on the A91 to Junction 8 on M90 to Junction 3 at Halbeath, then take the off-slip to A92.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: At around 10.45am, officers were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash after a lorry shed its load at the New Inn Roundabout.

“Emergency services attended and the road is currently closed whilst the road is cleared.”

The collision comes two days after a three-vehicle crash at the roundabout led to two people being taken to hospital.

More to follow.