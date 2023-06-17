Male youth arrested after ‘teenage brawl’ in Dunfermline

A male youth has been arrested after an incident in Dunfermline city centre.

Police swooped on Queen Anne Street at around 3.25pm on Saturday after receiving a report of anti-social behaviour involving a group of youngsters.

One boy was arrested in connection with breach of the peace.

‘Brawl broke out at Dunfermline Bus Station’

Reports on social media suggest a brawl between teenagers broke out at Dunfermline Bus Station.

Witnesses described seeing at least three police vans in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.25pm on Saturday, we received a report of anti-social behaviour involving a group of youths at Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline.

“One male was arrested in connection with breach of the peace.”