Fife Male youth arrested after 'teenage brawl' in Dunfermline Police swooped on Queen Anne Street at around 3.25pm on Saturday after receiving a report of anti-social behaviour involving a group of youngsters. By Poppy Watson June 17 2023, 6.14pm Male youth arrested after 'teenage brawl' in Dunfermline Dunfermline Bus Station. Image: Stock. A male youth has been arrested after an incident in Dunfermline city centre. Police swooped on Queen Anne Street at around 3.25pm on Saturday after receiving a report of anti-social behaviour involving a group of youngsters. One boy was arrested in connection with breach of the peace. 'Brawl broke out at Dunfermline Bus Station' Reports on social media suggest a brawl between teenagers broke out at Dunfermline Bus Station. Witnesses described seeing at least three police vans in attendance. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.25pm on Saturday, we received a report of anti-social behaviour involving a group of youths at Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline. "One male was arrested in connection with breach of the peace."