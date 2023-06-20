Police descend on Ballingry after car overturns blocking road

Emergency services have descended on a road in Ballingry after a car overturned blocking it completely on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Hill Road, Ballingry shortly before 5pm with the vehicle having flipped onto its side.

Police and an ambulance have been called to the incident which has blocked the road in both directions.

It’s unclear at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the areas at this time and find alternative routes.

Due to a crash, Hill Road in Ballingry is currently closed in both directions. Please use an alternative route. Many thanks pic.twitter.com/xn2LBiJ4MF — Police Scotland Fife (@PSOSFife) June 20, 2023

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “Around 5pm officers were called to reports of a one vehicle crash on Hill Road, Ballingry.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed in both directions.”