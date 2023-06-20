Police charge man, 35, after four-car crash in Kinglassie

Police have charged a 35-year-old man in connection with a four-vehicle crash in Kinglassie on Tuesday.

The incident happened shortly after 3.30pm on the B921 Main Street in Kinglassie.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene which had blocked the road for a time.

One eyewitness described the scene as “utter carnage”.

She added: “I heard an almighty crashing sound and came running out to see what had happened.

“There was debris all across the road and I could see a silver Golf was badly damaged at the front.

“People were stood in the middle of the road looking at the amount of damage.

“Police and an ambulance arrived pretty quickly which was a huge relief.

“Thankfully nobody walking past at the time or they could have been seriously injured.”

Another onlooker told The Courier that one of the vehicles had struck the house causing minor damage.

She added: “The house has some minor damage and scrapes which will need to be checked out but thankfully nobody inside the house at the time was injured.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm police were called to a report of a four-vehicle crash on Main Street, Kinglassie.

“Emergency services attended and a 35-year-old man was charged in connection with road traffic offences.”