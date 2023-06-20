Police charge man, 35, after four-car crash in Kinglassie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Police charge man, 35, after four-car crash in Kinglassie

One of the vehicles involved in the incident stuck a nearby house.

By Neil Henderson
extensive damage to the front and side of one of the four vehicles involved in the crash.
One of four cars damaged in the crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook

Police have charged a 35-year-old man in connection with a four-vehicle crash in Kinglassie on Tuesday.

The incident happened shortly after 3.30pm on the B921 Main Street in Kinglassie.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene which had blocked the road for a time.

One eyewitness described the scene as “utter carnage”.

She added: “I heard an almighty crashing sound and came running out to see what had happened.

“I heard an almighty crashing sound”

“There was debris all across the road and I could see a silver Golf was badly damaged at the front.

“People were stood in the middle of the road looking at the amount of damage.

“It was utter carnage.

“Police and an ambulance arrived pretty quickly which was a huge relief.

“Thankfully nobody walking past at the time or they could have been seriously injured.”

Another onlooker told The Courier that one of the vehicles had struck the house causing minor damage.

One of the vehicles stuck a nearby house

She added: “The house has some minor damage and scrapes which will need to be checked out but thankfully nobody inside the house at the time was injured.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm police were called to a report of a four-vehicle crash on Main Street, Kinglassie.

“Emergency services attended and a 35-year-old man was charged in connection with road traffic offences.”

More from The Courier

The crash happened on Napier Road in Glenrothes. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Emergency services called after car flips onto roof in Glenrothes
Dundee University graduations at Caird Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from first day of graduations for Dundee University’s class of 2023
Hill Road in Ballingry has been blacked after a car overturned. Image Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Police descend on Ballingry after car overturns blocking road
Dundee swimmer Taylor Mackenzie with her gold medal at the Special Olympics in Berlin
Dundee swimmer wins gold after firm donated £2k to send teen to Special Olympics
Jordan Forster leaves Edinburgh Sheriff Court.
Former Dundee and Fife football star guilty of stalking and abuse
Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon
VIDEO: Watch as Nicola Sturgeon refuses to vouch for husband Peter Murrell in first…
Cowdenbeath manager Calum Elliot.
Calum Elliot on 'surprise' Viaplay Cup inclusion as boss explains Cowdenbeath transfer strategy
Ninewells worker John McLaren's black Honda MSX motorbike
Ninewells worker left without transport after £2,500 motorbike stolen
Paddleboard safety is top of the RNLI's agenda this summer.
VIDEO: Fife paddleboard rescue prompts RNLI summer safety campaign
Dundee fans will give new signing Antonio Portales their full backing. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Antonio Portales will have backing of every Dundee fan as he chases…