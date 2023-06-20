Emergency services called after car flips onto roof in Glenrothes

Emergency services have descended on a Glenrothes street after a car flipped onto its roof on Tuesday evening.

The crash involving two vehicles happened shortly before 7pm on Napier Road in the town.

Pictures posted on social media show one of the cars involved having overturned onto its roof.

Police, paramedics and two fire appliances were called to the scene.

It’s understood nobody has been injured in the incident.

One of the cars landed on its roof

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “Around 6.50pm officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Napier Road, Glenrothes.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 6.55pm to a two-vehicle collision on Napier Road in Glenrothes.

“Two appliances were mobilised from Glenrothes station to assist emergency services at the scene.

“They were stood down a short time later and returned to station at 7.16pm.”