Huge crowds expected at Burntisland Highland Games

Massive crowds are expected at Scotland’s second oldest Highland games – held in Fife.

The 371st Burntisland Highland Games is set to take place on Monday July 17.

Former residents have been invited by the Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council to join them for the annual exiles reception.

The reception will be held in the Burgh Chambers at 10am.

Speeches will begin at around 11am before guests join a parade to the games arena on the Links.

The parade will be led by the Burntisland and District pipe band.

This year’s honorary chieftain, Carole-Anne Crossan, will then officially open the games at midday.

The summer fair will be operating and there will also be a market on the Links.

The fair is organised by the Showmen’s Guild Scotland and the market by Valhalla Markets.

What do I need to know?

Tickets cost £7 for adults and £4 for concessions/children.

A family ticket costs £20. Programmes are provided with the ticket costs.

Guests are set to be entertained with highland dancing, piping, cycling and running.

The annual Binn Race – which sees runners tackling a gruelling route up Binn Hill, is also set to take place.

Public toilets are available at each end of the Links and at the Beacon Leisure Centre.

There will be a free top up water tap outside the west Links toilets in Links Place.

Can I park at the Games?

Organisers have warned that parking availability will be very limited.

They have advised guests to travel on foot, bike, or by public transport.

Games day parking will be provided off Haugh Road – with signs and stewards on hand to direct drivers.

Other car parks in the town centre, Lammerlaws Road and the Beacon Leisure Centre, quickly fill up.

Parking priority at the west Links car park will be given to Blue Badge holders and Pass holders.

Parking will be restricted on all streets close to the Links.

Fife Council parking attendants will also be on duty and will enforce restrictions and issue penalties.

It is important that access for emergency vehicles to the Games arena is not compromised by inconsiderate parking.

There are bus stops beside the Links. Burntisland rail station is only a short walk away.

Revellers enjoyed a sunny Games last year, the first to take place since 2019 after Covid caused postponements in 2020 and 2021.