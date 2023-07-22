St Andrews football club angry after vandals destroy defibrillator

Vandals have destroyed a defibrillator that belonged to a football team in St Andrews.

A member of St Andrews Amateurs’ coaching staff discovered the machine’s box smashed open at Cockshaugh Park on Saturday morning.

A log was found beside some equipment that was taken from the box.

The machine was later spotted hanging off a tree.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The machine is positioned next to our changing rooms, but it’s not just for the football club, it’s for members of the public.

“One of the coaches went to collect the kit for us to take to a game in Dundee and noticed the box sitting there.

“We noticed some of the things on the ground as well as a log. Later we saw the defibrillator is actually up in a tree.

“Obviously the people who have done it thought ‘this is a bit of fun’. They’re not realising how much it costs and how important it is for anybody.”

Most of the equipment has now been removed from the area.

The spokesperson said: “The defibrillator is still sitting up there.

“We’ve phoned the police. There’s a card in the box from Heart Start so we contacted them and they’ve taken the box away.

“The machine is still up in the tree. I think it was destroyed so we won’t be able to use it again.

Aid for everyone

“Not only do we use the park, there’s dog walkers, there’s people who go out for walks and runs.

“The park is used by quite a lot of people in the area and defibrillator was there for anyone to use. It’s going to cost a lot to replace it.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.05am on Saturday, we received a report of a defibrillator being vandalised at Cockshaugh Park, Hepburn Gardens, that happened overnight.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”