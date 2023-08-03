Dunfermline McDonald’s bans under-18s in evenings over anti-social behaviour

A McDonald’s restaurant in Dunfermline has banned youngsters from dining alone after 7pm following a spate of anti-social behaviour.

The Turnstone Road restaurant, next to Tesco, will not serve anyone under the age of 18 unless they are accompanied by an adult.

The restrictions follow a series of anti-social behaviour issues in the area.

The restaurant has also increased security at the outlet.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “The safety and security of our people and our customers is our utmost priority.

‘Various measures’ to increase security at Dunfermline McDonald’s

“Our Dunfermline Turnstone Road restaurant has introduced various measures to help mitigate the challenges of anti-social behaviour affecting the wider area.

“These include employing security guards, investing in CCTV and temporarily restricting the hours during which unaccompanied children can be served.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and the team continues to work closely with the police and other local businesses to understand how they can be part of the solution.”

Construction of the Turnstone Road franchise, next to Tesco, was given the green light in 2020 despite huge opposition from residents.

The drive-thru restaurant opened in 2022.

Similar bans have been imposed at other fast food restaurants in Tayside and Fife in the past – including a KFC in Dundee in 2022 and a McDonald’s in Perth in 2017.