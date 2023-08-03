Dunfermline McDonald’s bans under-18s in evenings over anti-social behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline McDonald’s bans under-18s in evenings over anti-social behaviour

The Turnstone Road franchise made the move following a spate of problems in the area.

By Andrew Robson
Turnstone Road McDonalds, Dunfermline issue ban to youngsters
The Turnstone Road McDonalds in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps

A McDonald’s restaurant in Dunfermline has banned youngsters from dining alone after 7pm following a spate of anti-social behaviour.

The Turnstone Road restaurant, next to Tesco, will not serve anyone under the age of 18 unless they are accompanied by an adult.

The restrictions follow a series of anti-social behaviour issues in the area.

The restaurant has also increased security at the outlet.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “The safety and security of our people and our customers is our utmost priority.

‘Various measures’ to increase security at Dunfermline McDonald’s

“Our Dunfermline Turnstone Road restaurant has introduced various measures to help mitigate the challenges of anti-social behaviour affecting the wider area.

“These include employing security guards, investing in CCTV and temporarily restricting the hours during which unaccompanied children can be served.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and the team continues to work closely with the police and other local businesses to understand how they can be part of the solution.”

Construction of the Turnstone Road franchise, next to Tesco, was given the green light in 2020 despite huge opposition from residents.

The drive-thru restaurant opened in 2022.

Similar bans have been imposed at other fast food restaurants in Tayside and Fife in the past – including a KFC in Dundee in 2022 and a McDonald’s in Perth in 2017.

