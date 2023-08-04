Fife and Blairgowrie disabled golfers will fly flag for Scotland in USA

Golfers from Fife and Blairgowrie will represent Scotland in a disabled golf tournament in America.

The team will compete for Europe against the USA in the 29th Phoenix Cup.

Kenny Morrison from the Isle Of Harris will captain the team with Ian Ross from Blairgowrie as vice-captain.

The team also includes Fifers Jim Gales MBE from Springfield and John Robb from Colessie, while their coach Andrew Johnston is from Cowdenbeath.

Gerry Clifford and Colin Maclachlan will also be representing Scotland.

The team is joined by players from across Europe, including Norway, Ireland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

Team USA is led by Tim Herrmann from Minnesota and Steve Husome from Iowa.

The cup is based on the Ryder Cup and invites adaptive and disabled golf groups from around the world.

The tournament will run from August 28 to 30 in Buellton, California.

Hope for a win

Kenny Morrison, Team Europe’s captain, said: “It is a huge honour to be captaining Team Europe in this year’s Phoenix Cup.

“A huge achievement for someone from the remote island of Scalpay in the Outer Hebrides.

“This will be my first time captaining an international team although I did captain the Isle of Harris Golf Club when travelling over seas, in fairness that was across the Sound of Harris.

“The Phoenix Cup has been played on 28 occasions by 830 golfers from 18 nations and is a quite extraordinary competition where us disabled golfers can emulate the professional ranks by following the format of the Ryder/Solheim Cups.

“This is where I think golf is uniquely placed to offer an opportunity for players with such varied disabilities to compete equally against each other.”

Jim Gales, founder of Scottish Disability Golf and Curling, said: “I was captain last time we went over there, to Tampa in Florida. The trophy resides in Springfield with me.

“Now Kenny is taking over, which is great.

“I have an inkling that we’ll do well but don’t want to jump the gun.

“We have a balanced team so I’m hopeful.”

Next year’s Phoenix Cup will be held at home of golf

The team selection comes down to availability and sponsorships as the cup is not a full-funded event.

The players are hoping to enjoy a few casual games with people they know and to explore the area.

They will be staying at Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn, which comes from the Great Depression when all people could afford was split pea soup.

Jim is looking forward to seeing the ocean from the other side and potentially a rocket launch.

Other members of the team plan to visit Yellowstone and San Francisco.

Once Jim is back he will compete at Strathmore Golf Club in the blind golf British Open.

He is the only player to have won three times, in 2001, 2008 and 2021.

Next year’s Phoenix Cup, which will be the 30th year, will be held at St Andrews on the old, new and jubilee course.

Jim added: “There shouldn’t be barriers to playing golf.

“We want people of all disabilities, ages, ladies, gents, whoever to come along and give it a go.”

Scottish Disability Golf and Curling run free hub events for people with disabilities to try out the sports.