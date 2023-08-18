Scotties By The Sea: New pictures offer sneak peek of Fife’s fundraising art trail

Spectacular new art trail Scotties By The Sea will be unleashed on the Fife coast two weeks today.

And we are offering a sneak preview of some of the decorated sculptures about to appear in several north east Fife communities.

The 30 giant Scottish Terriers and 15 Wee Dugs will form part of a unique outdoor exhibition.

And those who follow the trail will be taken on a journey across St Andrews and the north Fife coastal path.

The pups will be on parade for just 10 weeks.

And aside from the entertainment factor, there is a serious aim – to raise £150,000 for Maggie’s Cancer Care.

Here are a few teaser images to give an idea of what’s in store.

Scotties By The Sea could bring 100,000 visitors to Fife

Scotties By The Sea is the brainchild of business organisation BID St Andrews, which has enlisted the help of Wild In Art., the people behind some of the world’s best art trails.

And they believe the trail could attract more than 100,000 visitors to the area.

Similar to Dundee’s Penguin Parade and the Oor Wullie Bucket Trail, each sculpture will showcase the work of an established or emerging artist.

And they are sponsored by generous local businesses and organisations.

All will be auctioned off in aid of Maggie’s when the trail ends.

However, there are still a couple of Scotties left to sponsor.

And any interested business is asked to get in touch.

New app will reveal trail route

Jane Kennedy, manager of BID St Andrews, describes the trail as a unique fusion of art and community engagement.

In addition to the visual spectacle, it will feature a variety of events, including workshops and guided tours.

Jane says: “We are thrilled to introduce Scotties By The Sea coming soon to St Andrews and the north east coast of Fife..

“This true celebration of the creativity of our community will be an amazing free event for families to enjoy.”

An app showing more details, including the full trail route, will be available for download soon.

Meanwhile, maps will also be available in north east Fife shops and businesses.