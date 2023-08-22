Baby red squirrel ‘adopted’ by chicken on Fife farm

A baby red squirrel who was ‘adopted’ by a chicken on a Fife farm is being cared for at a rescue centre.

The Scottish SPCA received a call after the baby – known as a kit – was spotted sleeping under a hen for several days near Tayport.

The squirrel was taken to the charity’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre where he will be rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

Experts believe the squirrel had likely been separated from his mother and sought warmth and comfort from the hen.

Beth Galbraith, Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, said: “The hen wasn’t fussed at all with the new addition.

“The kit was very thin and dehydrated so is now under the care of our wildlife hospital who will rear him until he is healthy and old enough to be released back into the wild.

“This was a very unusual rescue but also a very cute one.

“Anyone who finds an animal in distress should call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

“Advice on squirrels can also be found on our website.”

