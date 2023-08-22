Baby red squirrel ‘adopted’ by chicken on Fife farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baby red squirrel ‘adopted’ by chicken on Fife farm

The kit is now being cared for by the Scottish SPCA.

By Andrew Robson
The squirrel kit who was adopted by a chicken in Tayport
The kit will be rehabilitated and released back into the wild. Image: Scottish SPCA

A baby red squirrel who was ‘adopted’ by a chicken on a Fife farm is being cared for at a rescue centre.

The Scottish SPCA received a call after the baby – known as a kit – was spotted sleeping under a hen for several days near Tayport.

The squirrel was taken to the charity’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre where he will be rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

The kit in Tayport who was adopted by the hen
The kit had been seeking warmth under the hen. Image: Scottish SPCA

Experts believe the squirrel had likely been separated from his mother and sought warmth and comfort from the hen.

Beth Galbraith, Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer, said: “The hen wasn’t fussed at all with the new addition.

“The kit was very thin and dehydrated so is now under the care of our wildlife hospital who will rear him until he is healthy and old enough to be released back into the wild.

‘Unusual but cute’ squirrel rescue at Fife farm

“This was a very unusual rescue but also a very cute one.

“Anyone who finds an animal in distress should call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

“Advice on squirrels can also be found on our website.

The rescue comes just weeks after a runaway tortoise was reunited with its owner after being found crossing the road near the Tay Road Bridge.

