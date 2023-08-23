Levenmouth rail link will leave ‘bitter legacy’ for many after Doubledykes crossing closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Levenmouth rail link will leave ‘bitter legacy’ for many after Doubledykes crossing closure

Campaigners claim the £116m rail project is in danger of splitting communities, with access improving in Levenmouth while people in Glenrothes lose out.

By Claire Warrender
Doubledykes level crossing
Doubledykes crossing will close on August 31, preventing access to pedestrians and cyclists.

The Levenmouth rail link will leave a “bitter legacy” for hundreds of people as Network Rail presses ahead with the removal of a popular level crossing.

Campaigners and politicians claim communities are being set against each other by the decision to close Doubledykes crossing at the western end of the new line.

And MP Peter Grant says the rail company’s “gung ho” attitude means support for the entire £116 million project – due to open in spring 2024 – is now falling in Glenrothes .

Peter Grant MP.
SNP MP Peter Grant is fighting the Doubledykes crossing closure.

He said: “People in the Levenmouth area are jumping for joy that they’ll soon be reconnected to the railway for the first time in 50 years, which is how it should be.

“But the closure of this level crossing will do permanent and unacceptable damage to people at the other end of the line.

“We’re starting to see people in that area turn against the rail link, which we don’t want.”

Network Rail has announced it plans to close the crossing on August 31, despite a petition signed by 1,400 people.

Doubledykes crossing closure announcement was ‘crassly insensitive’

Campaigners say the route between Glenrothes and Wemyss is a historic right of way used by walkers and cyclists.

And they have pledged to continue the fight for a safe crossing at Doubledykes.

Mr Grant said the announcement of three new crossings in Levenmouth while claiming there was no money for a bridge at Doubledykes was “crassly insensitive”.

He added: “Everyone seems to agree a bridge is a good solution but no-one wants to pay for it.”

Meanwhile, Thornton community council is holding out hope someone will intervene in time.

Secretary Jean Laird said: “If no crossing is provided at Doubledykes, the Levenmouth rail project will leave a bitter legacy for the people and communities of Fife, particularly the wider Glenrothes area.

Doubledykes crossing is marked on the map.
Doubledykes crossing is marked on the map. Image: Google Maps.

“It will show those involved in scoping the project, including Fife Council, do not know or care for the area.

“It also suggests the Scottish Government is happy for Scotland’s access rights to be defined by Network Rail.”

A barrier between communities

Gavin Harrower started the petition against the Doubledykes crossing closure last year.

And he added: “The whole ethos of the line is to improve connectivity for people in Levenmouth.

“But if it’s doing the opposite for others further up then it’s providing a barrier between communities.

“We need someone to put their hands up, say they’ve made a mistake and sort this out.”

“Once it’s away it will be hard to reinstate. Paths will also become disused and overgrown and we’ll lose them forever.”

New railways do not have level crossings

When complete, the Levenmouth rail link will create a direct link with Edinburgh across 10kms of new track.

Network Rail says the rights of way were extinguished some time ago, a claim denied by the campaigners.

Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail’s project manager for the Levenmouth rail link, said: “With significant work ongoing across the route to deliver the stations, signalling and bridges, limiting access is now unavoidable as securing the railway boundary will protect the safety of the public.

“The most effective way of reducing level crossing risk on the railway is to remove crossings.

“We do not design them into new railways.”

He said the new bridges in Levenmouth were being built on behalf of Fife Council.

