Levenmouth rail link will leave ‘bitter legacy’ for many after Doubledykes crossing closure

The Levenmouth rail link will leave a “bitter legacy” for hundreds of people as Network Rail presses ahead with the removal of a popular level crossing.

Campaigners and politicians claim communities are being set against each other by the decision to close Doubledykes crossing at the western end of the new line.

And MP Peter Grant says the rail company’s “gung ho” attitude means support for the entire £116 million project – due to open in spring 2024 – is now falling in Glenrothes .

He said: “People in the Levenmouth area are jumping for joy that they’ll soon be reconnected to the railway for the first time in 50 years, which is how it should be.

“But the closure of this level crossing will do permanent and unacceptable damage to people at the other end of the line.

“We’re starting to see people in that area turn against the rail link, which we don’t want.”

Network Rail has announced it plans to close the crossing on August 31, despite a petition signed by 1,400 people.

Doubledykes crossing closure announcement was ‘crassly insensitive’

Campaigners say the route between Glenrothes and Wemyss is a historic right of way used by walkers and cyclists.

And they have pledged to continue the fight for a safe crossing at Doubledykes.

Mr Grant said the announcement of three new crossings in Levenmouth while claiming there was no money for a bridge at Doubledykes was “crassly insensitive”.

Crassly insensitive for @networkrail to announce they are breenging ahead with closures of 3 Rights of Way on western stretch of Levenmouth Rail Link because “there’s no money for a bridge” while announcing 3 new bridges further east. How to set communities against each other. — Peter Grant MP (@PeterGrantMP) August 22, 2023

He added: “Everyone seems to agree a bridge is a good solution but no-one wants to pay for it.”

Meanwhile, Thornton community council is holding out hope someone will intervene in time.

Secretary Jean Laird said: “If no crossing is provided at Doubledykes, the Levenmouth rail project will leave a bitter legacy for the people and communities of Fife, particularly the wider Glenrothes area.

“It will show those involved in scoping the project, including Fife Council, do not know or care for the area.

“It also suggests the Scottish Government is happy for Scotland’s access rights to be defined by Network Rail.”

A barrier between communities

Gavin Harrower started the petition against the Doubledykes crossing closure last year.

And he added: “The whole ethos of the line is to improve connectivity for people in Levenmouth.

“But if it’s doing the opposite for others further up then it’s providing a barrier between communities.

“We need someone to put their hands up, say they’ve made a mistake and sort this out.”

“Once it’s away it will be hard to reinstate. Paths will also become disused and overgrown and we’ll lose them forever.”

New railways do not have level crossings

When complete, the Levenmouth rail link will create a direct link with Edinburgh across 10kms of new track.

Network Rail says the rights of way were extinguished some time ago, a claim denied by the campaigners.

Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail’s project manager for the Levenmouth rail link, said: “With significant work ongoing across the route to deliver the stations, signalling and bridges, limiting access is now unavoidable as securing the railway boundary will protect the safety of the public.

“The most effective way of reducing level crossing risk on the railway is to remove crossings.

“We do not design them into new railways.”

He said the new bridges in Levenmouth were being built on behalf of Fife Council.