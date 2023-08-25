Watch as van explodes after suspected Fife petrol bomb attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Watch as van explodes after suspected Fife petrol bomb attack

CCTV captured the moment the vehicle went up in flames in Kelty.

By Neil Henderson

A Fife man said his is “living in fear” after his van was destroyed in a suspected petrol bomb attack outside his home.

Roy Grieves fought the blaze in vain after he was woken by the sound of an explosion early on Wednesday.

CCTV captured the moment a hooded figure tried the doors of the van on Keltyhill Crescent in Kelty.

Seconds later, the individual was spotted again before the vehicle exploded and the culprit made off.

Moments before the blaze CCTV captures an individual trying to gain access to the vehicle.
An individual tried to enter the van moments before the fire. Image: Roy Grieves

A CCTV image of a person fleeing moments after van engulfed in flames in Kelty

CCTV captured the moment the fire starts inside the van parked on a Kelty street.
CCTV captures the moment the fire starts inside the van parked on a Kelty street. Image Roy Grieves.

Police have launched a probe into the fire.

Mr Grieve told The Courier: “I was woken by a loud bang, and looked out to see the van on fire.

“I rushed out and tried to contain the fire but it was too intense and just kept on getting more ferocious.

“My main concern was that the van could further explode as there were gas cannisters being stored inside.

The burnout interior of the van following the blaze which police are treating as deliberate.
The burnout interior of the van. Image: Roy Grieves

“My Mercedes was parked on the drive and I was desperately trying to fight the blaze, fearing it could spread.

“Firefighters arrived and managed to put it out but the front of the vehicle and the cab were destroyed.”

Mr Grieve bought the van to use for camping.

Kelty man ‘petrified’ over deliberate van fire

He said: “It was fully kitted out with solar panels, power and even kitchen facilities and had a few tools in the back.

“Now that’s all been destroyed and the insurance firm has written it off.”

He says the attack has left him and his partner living in fear.

He added: “It’s clearly a deliberate act and we’re petrified.

Damage to the van caused by the fire is clearly visible
Damage to the front windscreen. Image: Roy Grieves

“We are now living in fear as to what might happen to us next.

“I just hope they catch the person responsible as soon as possible.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a van set on fire at Keltyhill Crescent in Kelty around 1.05am on Wednesday.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0155 of August 23.”

More from Fife

Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes discussed Kate Middleton's famous St Andrews dress on This Morning
This Morning host Andi Peters in shock at Kate Middleton's revealing St Andrews fashion…
McAuley had shared sick material under the Kik username 'Ben Dover'. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife paedophile shared child abuse images under username 'Ben Dover'
The yellow Met Office warning for thunderstorms in Fife
Yellow warning for thunderstorms in parts of Fife
Bennochy Road in Kirkcaldy
Child, 9, left with serious injuries after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy
Robert Smith says he was asked to leave the Kirkcaldy Aldi store
Aldi apology as Kirkcaldy OAP 'told to leave shop for refusing to use self-checkouts'
Police work at the crash scene in Fife.
Driver broke own neck and injured two others in 'moronic' Fife overtake
There are fears the Wormit farmhouse will deteriorate beyond repair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Persimmon Homes blames foundation problems for lack of action to restore dilapidated Wormit farmhouse
Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy road closed after collision as police race to scene
Dundee and Angus College Kingsway campus.
College lecturers set to strike in Dundee, Perth and Fife over pay dispute
Filming for The Crown takes place in St Andrews
9 Netflix hits where Tayside and Fife play a starring role