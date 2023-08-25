Watch as van explodes after suspected Fife petrol bomb attack

A Fife man said his is “living in fear” after his van was destroyed in a suspected petrol bomb attack outside his home.

Roy Grieves fought the blaze in vain after he was woken by the sound of an explosion early on Wednesday.

CCTV captured the moment a hooded figure tried the doors of the van on Keltyhill Crescent in Kelty.

Seconds later, the individual was spotted again before the vehicle exploded and the culprit made off.

Police have launched a probe into the fire.

Mr Grieve told The Courier: “I was woken by a loud bang, and looked out to see the van on fire.

“I rushed out and tried to contain the fire but it was too intense and just kept on getting more ferocious.

“My main concern was that the van could further explode as there were gas cannisters being stored inside.

“My Mercedes was parked on the drive and I was desperately trying to fight the blaze, fearing it could spread.

“Firefighters arrived and managed to put it out but the front of the vehicle and the cab were destroyed.”

Mr Grieve bought the van to use for camping.

Kelty man ‘petrified’ over deliberate van fire

He said: “It was fully kitted out with solar panels, power and even kitchen facilities and had a few tools in the back.

“Now that’s all been destroyed and the insurance firm has written it off.”

He says the attack has left him and his partner living in fear.

He added: “It’s clearly a deliberate act and we’re petrified.

“We are now living in fear as to what might happen to us next.

“I just hope they catch the person responsible as soon as possible.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a van set on fire at Keltyhill Crescent in Kelty around 1.05am on Wednesday.

“The fire is being treated as deliberate and inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0155 of August 23.”