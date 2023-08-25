Child, 9, left with serious injuries after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy

A nine-year-old child has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened on Bennochy Road just after 7pm on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a large number of police vehicles in the area.

Bennochy Road was closed for nearly three hours following the incident.

The child was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Police have not confirmed the gender of the injured child and the nature of their injuries is not known.

Inspector James Henry, from Fife road policing, said: “Around 7.10pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy.

“It followed a report of a crash involving a Mercedes car and a nine-year-old child.

“The child was taken to Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy for treatment to serious injuries.

“The road was closed until around 10pm and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident remain ongoing.”