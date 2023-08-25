Child, 9, left with serious injuries after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Child, 9, left with serious injuries after being hit by car in Kirkcaldy

Bennochy Road was closed for nearly three hours on Thursday night.

By Neil Henderson
Bennochy Road in Kirkcaldy
Bennochy Road in Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

A nine-year-old child has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened on Bennochy Road just after 7pm on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a large number of police vehicles in the area.

Bennochy Road was closed for nearly three hours following the incident.

The child was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Bennochy Road in Kirkcaldy closed for 3 hours as child hit by car

Police have not confirmed the gender of the injured child and the nature of their injuries is not known.

Inspector James Henry, from Fife road policing, said: “Around 7.10pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy.

“It followed a report of a crash involving a Mercedes car and a nine-year-old child.

“The child was taken to Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy for treatment to serious injuries.

“The road was closed until around 10pm and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident remain ongoing.”

More from Fife

Robert Smith says he was asked to leave the Kirkcaldy Aldi store
Aldi apology as Kirkcaldy OAP 'told to leave shop for refusing to use self-checkouts'
Police work at the crash scene in Fife.
Driver broke own neck and injured two others in 'moronic' Fife overtake
There are fears the Wormit farmhouse will deteriorate beyond repair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Persimmon Homes blames foundation problems for lack of action to restore dilapidated Wormit farmhouse
Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy road closed after collision as police race to scene
Dundee and Angus College Kingsway campus.
College lecturers set to strike in Dundee, Perth and Fife over pay dispute
Filming for The Crown takes place in St Andrews
9 Netflix hits where Tayside and Fife play a starring role
The bungalow on Bowhouse Drive in Kirkcaldy has amazing views over the sea
5-bedroom Kirkcaldy bungalow has amazing uninterrupted views over the sea
John Sullivan (Left) and John Murdoch-Paul have opened the Couple O' Mugs cafe in Kirkcaldy.
Inside new Kirkcaldy coffee shop with big plans for future
Cameron Whitley.
Technology-blaming stalker from Fife found guilty of rape
Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews has been empty for 30 years.
Luxury flats plan approved for Craigtoun Hospital in St Andrews as new pictures reveal…