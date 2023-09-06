Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre to close for 14 months during £8m upgrade

Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre is set to close for 14 months from next April as part of an £8 million refurbishment.

The town’s library on High Street is also set to close and relocate to the refurbished leisure centre when it reopens in autumn 2025.

Fife Council has earmarked £7.8m for a major upgrade of the ailing sports facility which the local authority now deems to be rundown.

In addition, a further £250,000 will be spent on the relocation of the library.

‘Rundown’ Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre closing for upgrades

In a report to councillors, Paul Vaughan, the head of the communities and neighbourhoods service, said: “The current facility is rundown (and) requires regular maintenance and health and safety upgrades.

“The gym space is not fit for purpose for the demand locally, and complementary, studio-based activities are currently delivered from meeting room spaces.”

Improvements include increasing the size of a dedicated fitness and aerobic studio available for group use.

Existing sauna and steam rooms will also be replaced while the wet side changing area will be refurbished.

The sports hall floor, damaged by flooding, will also be replaced.

Outdoors, the three astroturf five-a-side pitches will be replaced with one larger synthetic pitch – the aim of which is to “attract a wider range of football development activity”.

Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre activities moving elsewhere in Fife

The investment is expected to significantly increase footfall at the Fife Sports and Leisure Trust-operated facility, which attracts 150,000 customers each year.

Mr Vaughan added: “The programme of works is scheduled for April 2024 which will require a full closure of the facility for approximately 14 months, which will impact on the trust’s operational budget due to loss of income.

“Alternative venues are being explored to accommodate the existing programmes.”

Swimming lessons normally taking place at Cowdenbeath will be offered at the pools in Burntisland, Bowhill and Lochgelly High School.

Bookings for other activities will be redirected to other Fife sports facilities.

The project is expected to be approved by councillors on Thursday.

The Courier has contacted Fife Sports and Leisure Trust for comment.