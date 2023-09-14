Teen rescued from cliffs near Crail after big emergency operation

A teenager was rescued from cliffs near Crail after a big emergency operation overnight.

Police and ambulance staff attended to a young person near a cliff at around 9pm on Wednesday.

They were assisted by coastguard crews from Dundee, St Andrews, Leven and Anstruther.

The person was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call on Wednesday to attend an incident at Crail cliffs.

“We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene.

“We transported one teenage patient to Ninewells.”