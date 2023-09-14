Fife Teen rescued from cliffs near Crail after big emergency operation They were taken to Ninewells. By Stephen Eighteen September 14 2023, 12.30pm Share Teen rescued from cliffs near Crail after big emergency operation Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4725430/crail-cliffs-rescue/ Copy Link Shore below the 'Lookout' in Crail. Image: Richard Sutcliffe/Creative Commons. A teenager was rescued from cliffs near Crail after a big emergency operation overnight. Police and ambulance staff attended to a young person near a cliff at around 9pm on Wednesday. They were assisted by coastguard crews from Dundee, St Andrews, Leven and Anstruther. The person was taken to Ninewells Hospital. A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call on Wednesday to attend an incident at Crail cliffs. “We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene. “We transported one teenage patient to Ninewells.”