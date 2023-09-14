Teen rescued from cliffs near Crail after big emergency operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Teen rescued from cliffs near Crail after big emergency operation

They were taken to Ninewells.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Shore below the 'Lookout' in Crail.
Shore below the 'Lookout' in Crail. Image: Richard Sutcliffe/Creative Commons.

A teenager was rescued from cliffs near Crail after a big emergency operation overnight.

Police and ambulance staff attended to a young person near a cliff at around 9pm on Wednesday.

They were assisted by coastguard crews from Dundee, St Andrews, Leven and Anstruther.

The person was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call on Wednesday to attend an incident at Crail cliffs.

“We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene.

“We transported one teenage patient to Ninewells.”

More from Fife

Moran was a DJ in Fife when he abused the young boys. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife DJ jailed for using 'glamorous lifestyle' to groom and abuse young boys
Matthew Grigg will be sentenced later.
Fife man's abuse stash found after sex chat with '13-year-old girl'
Scott Wilson at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Drunk patient sexually assaulted and insulted Ninewells nurses
Kimberly and Iain enjoyed a fairytale wedding, Image: Laura Kemp.
Fairytale wedding for Fife bride and groom hit by hotel cancellation bombshell
Methil high rise blocks will have cladding replaced
Call for return of Fife fire appliances until Methil cladding risk is removed
Retired assistant chief constable Ruaraidh Nicolson gavce evidence at the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.
Skin colour not factor in terrorism concerns, Sheku Bayoh inquiry told
The heart-shaped metalwork structures at Kirkcaldy waterfront.
Here's why large heart-shaped sculpture has appeared in Kirkcaldy
Harry and Shirley Taggerty were killed on the A911 Leslie Road.
Tragic husband tried to pull wife from path of killer car, trial told
Fiona Greenaway has announced Serendipi-Tea in Thornton is to close
Award-winning Fife cafe to shut after 9 years
A ScotRail train at Dundee railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
11 Tayside and Fife ScotRail routes set to have cheaper peak-time fares