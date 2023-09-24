Missing 13-year-old may have travelled to the Kirkcaldy area

A teenager who has been missing from home for four days may have travelled to Kirkcaldy.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace 13-year-old Paul Grant, who has been reported missing from the Seafar area of Cumbernauld.

Paul was last seen about 4.30pm on Wednesday, 20 September, 2023, in the Seafar area.

The teenager may have travelled to the Kirkcaldy area

He is described as 5ft 9, medium build, with short brown hair.

When he was last seen, Paul was wearing a white and cream Nike fleece, red jogging bottoms, blue Adidas trainers and a black Nike cross-body bag.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “From enquiries carried out so far, it appears Paul may have travelled to the Kirkcaldy area.

“We would appeal to anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts, or any possible sightings, to call police on 101, quoting incident 3099 of 20 September, 2023.”