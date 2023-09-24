Missing 13-year-old may have travelled to the Kirkcaldy area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Missing 13-year-old may have travelled to the Kirkcaldy area

Paul Grant has been missing from his home in Cumbernauld since last Wednesday

By Lindsey Hamilton
Missing teenager
Paul Grant. Image: Police Scotland

A teenager who has been missing from home for four days may have travelled to Kirkcaldy.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace 13-year-old Paul Grant, who has been reported missing from the Seafar area of Cumbernauld.

Paul was last seen about 4.30pm on Wednesday, 20 September, 2023, in the Seafar area.

The teenager may have travelled to the Kirkcaldy area

He is described as 5ft 9, medium build, with short brown hair.

When he was last seen, Paul was wearing a white and cream Nike fleece, red jogging bottoms, blue Adidas trainers and a black Nike cross-body bag.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “From enquiries carried out so far, it appears Paul may have travelled to the Kirkcaldy area.

“We would appeal to anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts, or any possible sightings, to call police on 101, quoting incident 3099 of 20 September, 2023.”

Conversation