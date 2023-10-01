Death of man in Fife hospital grounds ‘not suspicious’ as cause remains ‘unexplained’

The death of a man outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy is being treated as not suspicious but the cause remains unexplained.

Police taped off an area of undergrowth near the hospital on Friday morning after being alerted to the discovery of a body.

Officers are continuing to probe the death, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 10.25am on Friday, September 29, we were called to a report of the body of a man being found in the grounds of Victoria Hospital, Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, although there are no apparent suspicious circumstances, and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The hospital remained open and operated as normal during the incident.