Fatal A92 crash: Driver of white car urged to contact Fife police

The driver of a white car is being urged to contact police after a fatal crash on the A92 in north-east Fife.

A 73-year-old woman died after the three-vehicle collision near Rathillet just after 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The woman was driving a Mercedes B-class when it was involved in a crash with a tractor with a trailer, being driven by a 62-year-old man, and a Nissan Qashqai being driven by a man aged 65.

The identity of the woman has not been confirmed.

The other drivers did not require medical treatment.

Police are now looking to speak to the driver of a white car which they believe was driving on the road just before the crash took place.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our investigation is ongoing as we piece together the full circumstances of this incident and it is important we have all the information.

“I would appeal to any witnesses to this crash or anyone on this road around the time of the crash who has dashcam footage to contact us.

“From our initial inquiries, we believe there was a white car driving on the road shortly before the crash took place.

“I would urge the driver of this car to contact us in case they have information that will assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact 101 with incident number 1701 of October 3.