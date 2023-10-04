Love Island winner Sammy Root set for Dundee nightclub appearance days after split with Jess Harding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love Island winner Sammy Root set for Dundee nightclub appearance days after split with Jess Harding

Fans of the show will get the chance to meet and get photos with the 22-year-old.

By Ben MacDonald
Sammy Moss won Love Island with his partner, Jess Harding
Love Island winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding. Image: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island winner Sammy Root is set to appear at a Dundee nightclub just days after splitting with partner Jess Harding.

Root, who won the summer edition of the dating show this year alongside Harding, will be at Aura Nightclub on Saturday October 14.

Fans of the show will get the chance to meet and get photos with the 22-year-old.

Root, a project manager from Kent, entered the Love Island villa on day four.

After dates with three women, he coupled up with Harding.

They were voted the winners by the public, scooping the £50,000 prize money in the final.

Sammy Root’s ‘shock’ at news of split with Jess Harding

However, on Tuesday, reports said Root had split with Harding.

Root has since addressed the split on Instagram, saying he had hoped they could reconcile before seeing news of their break-up being made public.

He said: “Yes, we had a private conversation regarding our relationship but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven’t had a chance to speak in person.

“For me to then see today via the media that we had officially broken up came as a total shock.”

Sammy Root's split announcement
The statement on Root’s Instagram stories. Image: Sammy Root/Instagram

The post, shared on Root’s Instagram stories, added: “We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess.

“I was committed and respectful to our relationship.

“Unfortunately, things don’t always work out the way you’d hoped.

“Despite how this has all played out today, I think Jess is an amazing woman and genuinely wish her all the best.”

Sammy Root latest celebrity to appear at Aura Nightclub in Dundee

Root’s guest appearance at Aura in Dundee comes after owner Tony Cochrane revealed an £800,000 makeover of the venue.

As well as new refreshed seating and bars, the club now boasts a ceiling fitted with video screens.

Cochrane believes that it is now “one of the best-looking nightclubs in Scotland“.

Work taking place to revamp the Dundee venue. Image: Aura Nightclub

Root is the latest in a line of other celebrity visits to the South Ward Road club.

George Bowie and Tyler Young – son of hip-hop heavyweight Dr Dre – have both performed DJ sets at the club.

Tickets for Root’s visit are available online.

Conversation