Love Island winner Sammy Root set for Dundee nightclub appearance days after split with Jess Harding

Love Island winner Sammy Root is set to appear at a Dundee nightclub just days after splitting with partner Jess Harding.

Root, who won the summer edition of the dating show this year alongside Harding, will be at Aura Nightclub on Saturday October 14.

Fans of the show will get the chance to meet and get photos with the 22-year-old.

Root, a project manager from Kent, entered the Love Island villa on day four.

After dates with three women, he coupled up with Harding.

They were voted the winners by the public, scooping the £50,000 prize money in the final.

Sammy Root’s ‘shock’ at news of split with Jess Harding

However, on Tuesday, reports said Root had split with Harding.

Root has since addressed the split on Instagram, saying he had hoped they could reconcile before seeing news of their break-up being made public.

He said: “Yes, we had a private conversation regarding our relationship but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven’t had a chance to speak in person.

“For me to then see today via the media that we had officially broken up came as a total shock.”

The post, shared on Root’s Instagram stories, added: “We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess.

“I was committed and respectful to our relationship.

“Unfortunately, things don’t always work out the way you’d hoped.

“Despite how this has all played out today, I think Jess is an amazing woman and genuinely wish her all the best.”

Sammy Root latest celebrity to appear at Aura Nightclub in Dundee

Root’s guest appearance at Aura in Dundee comes after owner Tony Cochrane revealed an £800,000 makeover of the venue.

As well as new refreshed seating and bars, the club now boasts a ceiling fitted with video screens.

Cochrane believes that it is now “one of the best-looking nightclubs in Scotland“.

Root is the latest in a line of other celebrity visits to the South Ward Road club.

George Bowie and Tyler Young – son of hip-hop heavyweight Dr Dre – have both performed DJ sets at the club.

Tickets for Root’s visit are available online.