Fife boy Harris, 4, in hospital for more than a month after freak leg injury

The Raith Rovers fan snapped his femur in a freak football accident.

By Neil Henderson
Raith Rovers fan, Harris Brown, 4, in his hospital bed after his fall.
Raith Rovers fan, Harris Brown, 4, in his hospital bed after his fall. Image: Greig Brown

A Fife four-year-old who suffered a horrific leg injury has been visited by his Raith Rovers footballing heroes a month on from the freak accident.

Harris Brown was kicking the ball to dad Greig at the weekly Raith Rovers Community Foundation training session when disaster struck.

The youngster twisted and tumbled backwards. The weight of his fall caused him to snap his femur – the longest and strongest bone in the body.

The freak injury has left the young Rovers fan confined to a hospital bed for the past four weeks.

Freak fall resulted in Harris snapping his femur

His leg was suspended in traction and in a splint to allow the broken bone to mend.

Dad, Greig and son, Harris, with Raith Rovers players Keith Watson, Ross Matthews and Euan Murray.
Dad Greig and son Harris with Raith Rovers players Keith Watson, Ross Matthews and Euan Murray. Image: Greig Brown
Harris Brown has been at Victoria hospital recovering for the last month.
Harris Brown has been at Victoria Hospital recovering for the last month. Image: Greig Brown

Frustratingly, it could be another week before the Crossgates nursery pupil is discharged.

What’s more, he faces months of further recovery and physiotherapy.

Dad Greig, 33, told The Courier his son’s injury was a freak accident.

He said: “We were just warming up, knocking the ball back to each other, when he overstepped and lost balance.

“He could have fallen a thousand times and not injured himself but this time he twisted and fell on to his trailing leg.

“It was the combination of the twist and the weight of his body falling on his leg that caused what is a freak break.

“I knew instantly that he was hurt as he went very subdued and quiet; there was no crying initially.”

Four-year-old Raith Rovers fan, Harris Brown at Starks Park.
Four-year-old Raith Rovers fan Harris Brown at Starks Park. Image: Greig Brown
Harris Brown, 4, with the Raith Rovers mascot.
Harris with the Raith Rovers mascot. Image: Greig Brown

Arriving at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital it was soon apparent to nurses that Harris had suffered a severe leg break.

Raith Rovers players make surprise visit to see Harris at Victoria hospital

With his leg in a splint and suspended, Harris has spent the last month in children’s ward at the hospital.

Greig has been taking turns with mum Nicola to sleep over at the ward with their son.

When word reached Raith Rovers players of their young fan’s serious injury, the team sent him a get well video message to Harris.

And better still, three of his matchday heroes – Keith Watson, Ross Matthews and Euan Murray – paid him a visit in hospital.

Greig said the players had gone “over and above” in their support for Harris since his injury.

“Harris attended his first match with me and his granddad at Starks Park early this year and is already a fully-fledged Rovers fan,” Greig explained.

Harris Brown with his mum, Nicola and dad, Greig.
Harris Brown with mum Nicola and dad Greig. Image: Greig Brown

“To have the players take time out to visit was just fantastic and they were all chatting and helping Harris play his toys

“They even brought him a club shirt.

“He’s dying to get back to another match but first we’ll just need to get him home so he can continue his recovery.”

Harris expected not to suffer any lasting effects

Nicola, 33, praised hospital staff.

“It’s hard to find the words to express our gratitude for the care and support,” she said.

“Thankfully we’ve been told there will be no lasting heath issues from the injury.

“That’s a huge relief so it’s just about the healing process and recovery.”

Conversation