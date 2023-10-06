Dundee workmates both win dream cars in separate prize draws

Two workmates from Dundee have both won supercars in online prize draws.

Ian Reynolds and Ryan Walton entered separate draws on Bounty Competitions.

The pair work together offshore and have children in the same class at school.

Ian was first announced as the winner of a Lamborghini Huracan, as well as £5,000 cash, during a live draw on Bounty Competition’s website.

Tickets for the draw cost 99p. Ian entered 10 times, securing the Italian supercar for under £10.

After winning he advised Ryan, who had never before entered a competition, to also give it a go.

Ryan entered the draw for a Mercedes-Benz GLA AMG, at £1.99 an entry.

He was selected as the winner on his first attempt.

Trip to Bounty Competitions HQ

After a stint offshore, both men travelled to Bounty’s headquarters in Turriff on Thursday to pick up their new cars.

During a Facebook Live video, Ian – who owns an Audi RS6 – said: “It’s unbelievable. It’s been a long three weeks.

“I had just 10 entries in the draw. I have been entering draws on the website for a couple of years but this is the first time I’ve won.”

Ian admitted to Bounty director Calvin Davidson, who is from Dundee, that he has spent time getting to know how the car works.

He said: “I’ve never driven one before but I’ve watched loads of videos, I’ve completed YouTube.

“I’m going to be in here all the time. It feels amazing.”

Winning a Mercedes on first attempt

Ryan got the time to take a look inside his new car, with black and yellow interior, before being asked questions.

He said: “I never really heard of the page. I’ve seen the advert on the telly but I never entered a competition before.”

Bounty Competitions began in 2020 by Calvin and his wife Leanne.

The couple has donated more than £320,000 to charities since starting their business.

Calvin, a former construction worker, said: “We like to give back and make big donations to people who really need it. It’s our big thank you to everybody who takes part in our competitions and keeps our business going.

“Through our business thriving, we want the community to thrive as well.”