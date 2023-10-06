Dundee workmates both win dream cars in separate prize draws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee workmates both win dream cars in separate prize draws

After Ian Reynolds won a Lamborghini Huracan, his friend Ryan Walton also bagged a car.

By Ben MacDonald
Ian Reynolds, Bounty Competitions director Calvin Davidson and Ryan Walton with their new cars
Ian and Ryan both won through draws held by Bounty Competitions. Image: Bounty Competitions/Facebook

Two workmates from Dundee have both won supercars in online prize draws.

Ian Reynolds and Ryan Walton entered separate draws on Bounty Competitions.

The pair work together offshore and have children in the same class at school.

Ian was first announced as the winner of a Lamborghini Huracan, as well as £5,000 cash, during a live draw on Bounty Competition’s website.

Tickets for the draw cost 99p. Ian entered 10 times, securing the Italian supercar for under £10.

After winning he advised Ryan, who had never before entered a competition, to also give it a go.

Ryan entered the draw for a Mercedes-Benz GLA AMG, at £1.99 an entry.

He was selected as the winner on his first attempt.

Trip to Bounty Competitions HQ

After a stint offshore, both men travelled to Bounty’s headquarters in Turriff on Thursday to pick up their new cars.

During a Facebook Live video, Ian – who owns an Audi RS6 – said: “It’s unbelievable. It’s been a long three weeks.

“I had just 10 entries in the draw. I have been entering draws on the website for a couple of years but this is the first time I’ve won.”

Ian and Calvin in front of the Lamborghini
Ian won a Lamborghini Huracan. Image: Bounty Competitions/Facebook

Ian admitted to Bounty director Calvin Davidson, who is from Dundee, that he has spent time getting to know how the car works.

He said: “I’ve never driven one before but I’ve watched loads of videos, I’ve completed YouTube.

“I’m going to be in here all the time. It feels amazing.”

Winning a Mercedes on first attempt

Ryan got the time to take a look inside his new car, with black and yellow interior, before being asked questions.

He said: “I never really heard of the page. I’ve seen the advert on the telly but I never entered a competition before.”

After being told by Ian to apply, Ryan won a Mercedes-Benz GLA AMG. Image: Bounty Competitions/Facebook

Bounty Competitions began in 2020 by Calvin and his wife Leanne.

The couple has donated more than £320,000 to charities since starting their business.

Calvin, a former construction worker, said: “We like to give back and make big donations to people who really need it. It’s our big thank you to everybody who takes part in our competitions and keeps our business going.

“Through our business thriving, we want the community to thrive as well.”

