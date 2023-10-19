Fife Man, 33, dies after taking unwell in Fife town Residents reported seeing a large police presence in Cardenden. By Andrew Robson October 19 2023, 11.04am Share Man, 33, dies after taking unwell in Fife town Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4787293/man-dies-cardenden/ Copy Link Dundonald Park in Cardenden. Image: Google Street View A 33-year-old man has died after taking unwell at a house in Fife. Emergency services were called to a property on Dundonald Park in Cardenden on Wednesday afternoon. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Residents reported seeing a large police presence in the area with the street blocked off for a time. Officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances. Man dies after taking unwell in Cardenden A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.50pm on Wednesday, police were called to a property in the Dundonald Park area of Cardenden, following a report of a man taking unwell. “Emergency services attended and a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. “There is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”