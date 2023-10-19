Man, 33, dies after taking unwell in Fife town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 33, dies after taking unwell in Fife town

Residents reported seeing a large police presence in Cardenden.

By Andrew Robson
Man, 33, dies at property in Dundonald park area of Cardenden
Dundonald Park in Cardenden. Image: Google Street View

A 33-year-old man has died after taking unwell at a house in Fife.

Emergency services were called to a property on Dundonald Park in Cardenden on Wednesday afternoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents reported seeing a large police presence in the area with the street blocked off for a time.

Officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Man dies after taking unwell in Cardenden

​A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.50pm on Wednesday, police were called to a property in the Dundonald Park area of Cardenden, following a report of a man taking unwell.

“Emergency services attended and a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

More from Fife

A fallen tree on Dudhope Terrace in Dundee during Storm Babet
Storm Babet: LIVE updates as extreme rainfall and strong winds hit Tayside and Fife
2
Wilma Thomson.
Leven woman, 58, on Sex Offenders Register for sending nude pic of man to…
St Andrews students are known for their unique style. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Street style: What St Andrews students are wearing to class
One of the main attractions in the new play park.
New images of Fife adventure playpark revealed as Lochore Meadows plans approved
Image shows Aberfeldy Caravan Park during recent floods
Storm Babet: Experts share flooding advice amid red and amber warnings for Tayside and…
red weather warning scotland
What is a red weather warning and what should Scots expect as Storm Babet…
Steven Banks raped a 16-year-old after forcing her to change into his Rangers top.
Prison for 'sly, manipulative, and vindictive' Fife rapist who made victim wear Rangers top…
Red weather warning across Tayside
Red 18-hour 'danger to life' rain warning issued for Tayside as locals told not…
An LNER train crossing the Forth Bridge
ALL trains cancelled for 2 days as Tayside and Fife brace for Storm Babet
Kelly Vanbeck. Image: Facebook.
Woman's racist tirade at Fife McDonald's worker as she demanded food she had not…