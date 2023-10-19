Man, 33, dies after taking unwell in Fife town

A 33-year-old man has died after taking unwell at a house in Fife.

Emergency services were called to a property on Dundonald Park in Cardenden on Wednesday afternoon.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents reported seeing a large police presence in the area with the street blocked off for a time.

Officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Man dies after taking unwell in Cardenden

​A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.50pm on Wednesday, police were called to a property in the Dundonald Park area of Cardenden, following a report of a man taking unwell.

“Emergency services attended and a 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”