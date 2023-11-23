Call to change Dunfermline road signs to put city firmly on the map

Fife politicians have launched a drive to put Scotland’s newest city on the map.

Dunfermline MP Douglas Chapman says road signs must be upgraded in line with the new city status bestowed by the late Queen.

And he is backed by Fife Council’s Dunfermline area convener James Calder, who claims the city is not properly promoted to drivers as a destination.

Transport Scotland is currently reviewing its list of primary destinations on the trunk road network.

A primary destination is regarded as a key point on a motorway or major route and it appears above other towns and villages on road signs.

Mr Chapman revealed Dunfermline is on the shortlist and has called on organisations, including Fife Council, the AA and Visit Scotland to promote its case.

Dunfermline road signs ‘should have been addressed before’

The SNP MP said Dunfermline’s city status, along with its growing population and popularity as a tourist destination was reassuring.

And he added: “A successful inclusion would reflect the strength of feeling in the community here in Dunfermline that our new city should be recognised as a major destination in Scotland.”

Councillor Calder said he “absolutely” backs the MP’s call.

The Liberal Democrat councillor said: “This is something that should have been addressed long before city status.

“Dunfermline is the fifth biggest city in Scotland and considerably bigger than Perth and Inverness.

“It’s a rapidly growing place.”

Destination for tourists

He added: “If the UK Government deems Dunfermline important enough to have city status then it should be properly signposted.

“It’s the ancient capital of Scotland and we’re a destination for tourists.”

The Transport Scotland consultation opened on October 20 and finishes on Friday.

And a final paper is due to be published in February.