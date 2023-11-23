Call to change Dunfermline road signs to put city firmly on the map

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call to change Dunfermline road signs to put city firmly on the map

MP Douglas Chapman says promoting Dunfermline to road users would match its city status.

By Claire Warrender
Dunfermline MP Douglas Chapman says Dunfermline's city status is not reflected on road signs.
Fife politicians have launched a drive to put Scotland’s newest city on the map.

Dunfermline MP Douglas Chapman says road signs must be upgraded in line with the new city status bestowed by the late Queen.

Dunfermline Abbey and Palace are major tourist draws.
And he is backed by Fife Council’s Dunfermline area convener James Calder, who claims the city is not properly promoted to drivers as a destination.

Transport Scotland is currently reviewing its list of primary destinations on the trunk road network.

A primary destination is regarded as a key point on a motorway or major route and it appears above other towns and villages on road signs.

Mr Chapman revealed Dunfermline is on the shortlist and has called on organisations, including Fife Council, the AA and Visit Scotland to promote its case.

Dunfermline road signs ‘should have been addressed before’

The SNP MP said Dunfermline’s city status, along with its growing population and popularity as a tourist destination was reassuring.

And he added: “A successful inclusion would reflect the strength of feeling in the community here in Dunfermline that our new city should be recognised as a major destination in Scotland.”

King Charles visited Dunfermline last year in recognition of its city status.

Councillor Calder said he “absolutely” backs the MP’s call.

The Liberal Democrat councillor said: “This is something that should have been addressed long before city status.

“Dunfermline is the fifth biggest city in Scotland and considerably bigger than Perth and Inverness.

“It’s a rapidly growing place.”

Destination for tourists

He added: “If the UK Government deems Dunfermline important enough to have city status then it should be properly signposted.

“It’s the ancient capital of Scotland and we’re a destination for tourists.”

The Transport Scotland consultation opened on October 20 and finishes on Friday.

And a final paper is due to be published in February.

