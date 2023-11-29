MSPs slam ‘major failing’ that allowed bogus nurse to give care to Fife hospital patient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

MSPs slam ‘major failing’ that allowed bogus nurse to give care to Fife hospital patient

The "alarming" incident saw the person take off with 14 people's personal data.

By Claire Warrender
St Andrews community hospital
St Andrews community hospital. Image: DC Thomson.

Fife MSPs have slammed a “major failing” that allowed a bogus nurse to help care for a hospital patient before stealing data.

The unnamed woman gained access to a ward at St Andrews Hospital in February and has never been traced.

And the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has rapped NHS Fife after it emerged the woman did not undergo an identity check.

She was handed a document containing 14 people’s personal data.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie.
North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie described the incident as alarming. Image: Fraser Bremner.

However, neither the “nurse” nor the document were traced as CCTV was switched off.

North East Fife Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie branded the incident deeply concerning.

And he has called for robust security measures to prevent a repeat occurrence.

Meanwhile, Labour MSP Alex Rowley said it exposed “a catalogue of failure within NHS Fife.”

Health chiefs have apologised to those involved in the breach.

Public must have confidence after ‘alarming incident’

Mr Rennie, whose constituency includes St Andrews, said: “This was an alarming incident and I understand it was deeply concerning for the patients involved.

“It is now up to NHS Fife to reassure patients that their personal data can be kept safe.

“I am glad NHS Fife has already made changes following this incident.

“They must ensure that the Information Commissioner’s recommendations are implemented in full, and that robust security measures are in place to prevent anyone else from being able to do this in future.”

Alex Rowley MSP described the St Andrews Hospital security breach as a major failing. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

And Mr Rowley, a Mid Scotland and Fife MSP, added: “This was a major failing by NHS Fife that exposes a catalogue of failures.

“I note that NHS Fife state they are taking steps to address the failures that have been exposed.

“But, again, no-one is taking responsibility or being held to account.

“The public must have confidence that people are safe in hospitals.

“And this must be a priority for the senior managers who are in charge of and accountable for the running of our National Health Service here in Fife.”

NHS Fife reported St Andrews Hospital breach to the police

NHS Fife confirmed the incident and said all patients involved and their families were informed.

A spokesperson said: “Earlier this year an individual purporting to be a member of agency nursing staff attended St Andrews Community Hospital.

“The individual was only on a ward for a short period of time and left shortly after being challenged by a member of the nursing team.

The bogus nurse gained access to a ward at St Andrews Community Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.

“While the person was never alone with any patient, they did have access to a handover document containing information relating to patients on the ward.”

The incident was immediately reported to police and the Information Commissioner’s Office.

The spokesperson added: “A range of additional measures were put in place shortly after the incident to prevent such a matter from occurring again in future.”

More from Fife

Gwen Ferguson stole - then binned - £5k of goods.
Theft investigator gran stole phones and smart watches from Amazon - then binned them…
Eric Walls at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
'Highly skilled' former NHS theatre worker from Fife snared after grooming '12-year-old'
Left to right is Yusuf Farag, Sathwic Jain and Kiran Baby. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
27 great pictures from first day of 2023 St Andrews University winter graduations
Kingseat Road. Image: Google Maps
Emergency crews called to two-car crash in Dunfermline
A crane has been brought onto the beach.
Huge crane towers above Pittenweem homes as repairs begin on storm-battered sea wall
St Andrews Community Hospital.
NHS Fife admits bogus female nurse gave care to hospital patient
Missing Dunfermline man
Disappearance of Dunfermline man, 59, 'out of character'
NHS Fife has been reprimanded after allowing an "unauthorised" person in a hospital.
Unauthorised person gave care to Fife hospital patient before stealing people's personal details
yellow warning for snow
Warning for snow and ice in parts of Dundee, Angus and Fife
Kirkcaldy House Fire
Boys aged 11 and 13 charged after Kirkcaldy house fire

Conversation