Buses between Inverkeithing and Crossgates diverted after crash

The crash happened earlier on Tuesday morning.

By Kieran Webster
The B981 between Inverkeithing and Crossgates in Fife.
The B981 between Inverkeithing and Crossgates in Fife. Image: Google Street View.

Buses between Inverkeithing and Crossgates are being diverted following a crash.

Stagecoach says that due to an incident on the B981, one of its services has been diverted onto the A823M.

The bus firm said on X, formerly Twitter: “Due to an Incident on the B981 service 89 will divert via Lapwing drive ,Carnagie Avenue ,A823m, onto Inverkeithing both ways.”

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries following the crash or how many vehicles are involved.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are not in attendance.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

2

Conversation