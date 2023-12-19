Dundee driver hit with ‘unfair’ fine despite several parking meters not working

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee driver hit with ‘unfair’ fine despite several parking meters not working

Alan Evans claims he had no other way of paying as he does not carry a mobile phone.

By Andrew Robson
Driver hit with parking ticket in Dundee for not having mobile phone
Alan Evans was hit with a parking ticket when a several Dundee city centre parking machines were not working. Image: Supplied

A Dundee driver says he has been hit with an “unfair” fine after he was unable to pay for parking due to several meters not working.

Alan Evans parked on Whitehall Crescent for a haircut on Saturday morning only to be faced with a blank screen on the parking meter.

The 61-year-old claims he tried “several” nearby machines to find they were also not working.

Upon returning to his car half an hour later, a warden was placing a ticket on his car.

Alan says he had no other way of paying because he does not carry a mobile phone, so could not use the app or text functions.

Dundee parking warden ‘said council knows machines are broken’

Alan said: “After I parked up, I went to pay by card at the nearest machine, but it had a blank screen.

“I then tried other machines on Whitehall Street and Crichton Street but they were also broken.

“I don’t have a mobile and barely know what an app is so that is no alternative for me.”

When he returned to his car, Alan says he explained the situation to the warden, however, he still received a £100 ticket.

A sign on the Whitehall Street parking meter asking drivers to use alternative methods of payment if there are any payment problems. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

He said: “How could I pay when the machines were broken?

“The warden told me, ‘I know this seems unfair but this is what we’ve been told to do. The council know the machines are broken’.

“How can the council be giving out tickets when their machines are broken?

“It seems very unfair as not everyone owns a mobile phone.”

Alan says he saw other drivers “zig-zagging from machine to machine” in the hope of finding one that worked.

He added: “I’d be surprised if I was the only one in this situation.

“It beggars belief that in the prime shopping week of the year, not one single meter on Crichton Street, Whitehall Crescent or Union Street is functional for a card transaction.”

Dundee City Council ‘expects customers to pay for parking using one of four options’

When contacted for comment, Dundee City Council did not address the issue of the parking meters not working.

A spokesperson said: “Dundee City Council offers up to four methods of payment at most city centre locations – coin, card, telephone or app.

“We expect our customers to pay for their parking by one of these options.

“Details of how to challenge a penalty charge notice are available on the council’s website.

Back in June, parking fines in both Dundee and Angus rose from £60 to £100.

