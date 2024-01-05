Kirkcaldy support worker who bit toddler struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy support worker who bit toddler struck off

Kimberley Hamilton was convicted of attacking the two-year-old in court.

By Ben MacDonald
The SSSC headquarters at Compass House in Dundee.
A Kirkcaldy support worker who bit a toddler has been banned from the care sector.

Kimberley Hamilton attacked the youngster in summer 2020.

A court heard how she bit the toddler on the arm in retaliation for the child sinking his teeth into her.

She was convicted of the assault in June 2022 at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and ordered to carry out 75 hours of unpaid work.

However, Hamilton failed to tell industry regulator the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) about her conviction.

The watchdog said it only heard about her conviction from another party.

Kirkcaldy support worker’s actions ‘violent and deliberate’

The SSSC launched an investigation and has now found Hamilton’s fitness to practise is impaired.

A report said: “Your actions were violent and deliberate. Your behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration.

“Your behaviour falls well below the standard expected of a social services worker. If behaviour of this nature was to be repeated, there would be a serious risk of harm.

“Although what happened did not occur while working with vulnerable people, your actions are extremely serious and due to your lack of insight and participation, there is an ongoing public protection and public interest risk.”

Worker ‘failed to provide any insight or apology’

The report said Hamilton had “failed to provide any insight, regret or apology” over her actions.

And despite no other concerns having been raised about her conduct – and the fact the incident was “isolated” – the SSSC found a warning or suspension would not have been strong enough sanctions.

The watchdog added: “The SSSC considers a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as it is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the
continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the SSSC as the regulator of the profession.”

