Kirkcaldy support worker who bit toddler struck off

A Kirkcaldy support worker who bit a toddler has been banned from the care sector.

Kimberley Hamilton attacked the youngster in summer 2020.

A court heard how she bit the toddler on the arm in retaliation for the child sinking his teeth into her.

She was convicted of the assault in June 2022 at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and ordered to carry out 75 hours of unpaid work.

However, Hamilton failed to tell industry regulator the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) about her conviction.

The watchdog said it only heard about her conviction from another party.

Kirkcaldy support worker’s actions ‘violent and deliberate’

The SSSC launched an investigation and has now found Hamilton’s fitness to practise is impaired.

A report said: “Your actions were violent and deliberate. Your behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration.

“Your behaviour falls well below the standard expected of a social services worker. If behaviour of this nature was to be repeated, there would be a serious risk of harm.

“Although what happened did not occur while working with vulnerable people, your actions are extremely serious and due to your lack of insight and participation, there is an ongoing public protection and public interest risk.”

Worker ‘failed to provide any insight or apology’

The report said Hamilton had “failed to provide any insight, regret or apology” over her actions.

And despite no other concerns having been raised about her conduct – and the fact the incident was “isolated” – the SSSC found a warning or suspension would not have been strong enough sanctions.

The watchdog added: “The SSSC considers a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as it is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the

continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the SSSC as the regulator of the profession.”