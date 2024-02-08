Fife village targeted as hotel and bowling club suffer break-ins on the same night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife village targeted as hotel and bowling club suffer break-ins on the same night

'He isn't very clever as you can clearly see his face.'

By Andrew Robson
Break ins at Station Hotel and Thornton Bowling Club in Fife
The incidents are being linked. Image: Station Hotel/Thornton Bowling Club

A hotel and bowling club were targeted in a ‘spate’ of break-ins in Fife.

The Station Hotel and the Bowling Club in Thornton were both broken into on Sunday morning – as an intruder stole cash from fruit machines.

Officers have confirmed the two incidents are linked.

CCTV footage has been widely shared on social media of the person who broke into the hotel.

CCTV images of the Station Hotel break-in.
CCTV images of the hotel intruder. Image: Station Hotel

Dawn Russell, manager of the Station Hotel, confirmed CID have visited the premises in recent days.

She said: “From what we’ve heard several premises and houses were targeted in Thornton in a spate of break-ins – including us and the bowling club.

“He broke in and took money from the Bandit [fruit machine].

“He isn’t very clever as you can clearly see his face – locals think they’ve spotted him several times since the incident.

“He’s got one of those faces, I’m almost certain I’ve served him in the bar before.”

Hotel and bowling club break-ins linked

Thornton Bowling Club posted pictures of smashed windows and a damaged fruit machine on their Facebook page.

A post read: “I would just like to say a Big Thank you to all the members who helped today to tidy up the club after our break-in.

The damage to a fruit machine at Thornton Bowling Club.
The damage to a fruit machine at Thornton Bowling Club. Image: Thornton Bowling Club
A window was smashed in at the bowling club in the Fife break-in
A window was smashed in at the bowling club. Image: Thornton Bowling Club

“There were so many offers of help that I couldn’t say yes to everyone.

“It shows what a great club we have and that everyone rallies around in adversity.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a break-in to a premises on Station Road, Thornton, Kirkcaldy, around 3.50am on Sunday, February 4.

“A further report of a break-in to premises on Main Street, Thornton, was received around 7am on Sunday, February 4.

“The incidents are being treated as linked and enquiries are ongoing.”

