Fife village targeted as hotel and bowling club suffer break-ins on the same night

A hotel and bowling club were targeted in a ‘spate’ of break-ins in Fife.

The Station Hotel and the Bowling Club in Thornton were both broken into on Sunday morning – as an intruder stole cash from fruit machines.

Officers have confirmed the two incidents are linked.

CCTV footage has been widely shared on social media of the person who broke into the hotel.

Dawn Russell, manager of the Station Hotel, confirmed CID have visited the premises in recent days.

She said: “From what we’ve heard several premises and houses were targeted in Thornton in a spate of break-ins – including us and the bowling club.

“He broke in and took money from the Bandit [fruit machine].

“He isn’t very clever as you can clearly see his face – locals think they’ve spotted him several times since the incident.

“He’s got one of those faces, I’m almost certain I’ve served him in the bar before.”

Hotel and bowling club break-ins linked

Thornton Bowling Club posted pictures of smashed windows and a damaged fruit machine on their Facebook page.

A post read: “I would just like to say a Big Thank you to all the members who helped today to tidy up the club after our break-in.

“There were so many offers of help that I couldn’t say yes to everyone.

“It shows what a great club we have and that everyone rallies around in adversity.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a break-in to a premises on Station Road, Thornton, Kirkcaldy, around 3.50am on Sunday, February 4.

“A further report of a break-in to premises on Main Street, Thornton, was received around 7am on Sunday, February 4.

“The incidents are being treated as linked and enquiries are ongoing.”