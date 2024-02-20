Two people in hospital after six-vehicle crash in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two people in hospital after six-vehicle crash in Fife

The crash closed the A915 Standing Stane road for several hours on Tuesday

By Lindsey Hamilton
Standing Stane Road crash
The six-vehicle crash on the A915. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Two people are in hospital after a six-vehicle crash in Fife.

The crash happened on the A915 Standing Stane road near Windygates on Tuesday afternoon.

The condition of those injured is not known.

Huge traffic queues built up as the road was closed for several hours but has since re-opened.

Six-vehicle crash

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 2.30pm about a crash on the A915 Standing Stane Road.

“The two casualties were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy by ambulance for treatment.

“We were told there were five vehicles involved but when we got there we found there were six involved.

Standing Stane Road crash
The crash on the A915. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Standing Stane Road crash
Traffic was reported to ne “bumper to bumper”. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

“We sent three appliances from Glenrothes, Methil and Kirkcaldy.

“We also deployed a heavy rescue unit but that was not required.”

He said that Scottish Ambulance were at the scene.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

Speaking on social media eye-witnesses said traffic on the road was “bumper to bumper” with Coaltown of Wemyss and East Wemyss grid locked. 

 

