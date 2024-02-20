Two people in hospital after six-vehicle crash in Fife

Two people are in hospital after a six-vehicle crash in Fife.

The crash happened on the A915 Standing Stane road near Windygates on Tuesday afternoon.

The condition of those injured is not known.

Huge traffic queues built up as the road was closed for several hours but has since re-opened.

Six-vehicle crash

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 2.30pm about a crash on the A915 Standing Stane Road.

“The two casualties were taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy by ambulance for treatment.

“We were told there were five vehicles involved but when we got there we found there were six involved.

“We sent three appliances from Glenrothes, Methil and Kirkcaldy.

“We also deployed a heavy rescue unit but that was not required.”

He said that Scottish Ambulance were at the scene.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

Speaking on social media eye-witnesses said traffic on the road was “bumper to bumper” with Coaltown of Wemyss and East Wemyss grid locked.