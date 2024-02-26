Concern as one of Dunfermline’s iconic peacocks missing for three days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concern as one of Dunfermline’s iconic peacocks missing for three days

Hamish has not been seen since Friday.

By Ellidh Aitken
Peacock Hamish has been missing for three days. Image: Peacocks in Pitterncrieff Park/Facebook
Concerns are growing for one of Dunfermline’s iconic peacocks who has been missing for three days.

Hamish has not been seen since Friday evening.

A post on the Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park Facebook page said: “We are looking for your help, please.

“Hamish has not been seen since Friday, not seeing (him) for a day isn’t unusual however we have had no sightings since Friday pm.

“If you see him can you please contact us ASAP he has a black leg ring on.”

‘We are extremely worried about him’

The group added: “We are extremely worried about him, as he has a delicate leg.

“We are concerned that he has an injury so may be lying in bushes somewhere.

“We have volunteers looking for him but would be grateful if others can too.”

The Dunfermline peacocks have been wandering free around Pittencrieff Park since 1905.

The birds live in Dunfermline’s Pittencrieff Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Philanthropist Henry Beveridge returned from India with two peafowl and they have roamed the city ever since.

They are often seen venturing up the High Street and along surrounding roads.

The birds were granted Freedom of the City of Dunfermline in December last year.

Suzi Ross, who founded the Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park group in 2016, previously spoke of her joy at the recognition.

