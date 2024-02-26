Concern as one of Dunfermline’s iconic peacocks missing for three days

Concerns are growing for one of Dunfermline’s iconic peacocks who has been missing for three days.

Hamish has not been seen since Friday evening.

A post on the Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park Facebook page said: “We are looking for your help, please.

“Hamish has not been seen since Friday, not seeing (him) for a day isn’t unusual however we have had no sightings since Friday pm.

“If you see him can you please contact us ASAP he has a black leg ring on.”

‘We are extremely worried about him’

The group added: “We are extremely worried about him, as he has a delicate leg.

“We are concerned that he has an injury so may be lying in bushes somewhere.

“We have volunteers looking for him but would be grateful if others can too.”

The Dunfermline peacocks have been wandering free around Pittencrieff Park since 1905.

Philanthropist Henry Beveridge returned from India with two peafowl and they have roamed the city ever since.

They are often seen venturing up the High Street and along surrounding roads.

The birds were granted Freedom of the City of Dunfermline in December last year.

Suzi Ross, who founded the Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park group in 2016, previously spoke of her joy at the recognition.