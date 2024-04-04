Deer and swans attacked and killed by unleashed dogs at proposed Fife park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deer and swans attacked and killed by unleashed dogs at proposed Fife park

Owners have been urged to keep pets under control after the tragic deaths.

By Neil Henderson
An artist's impression of the proposed wellness park near Kelty.
An artist's impression of the proposed wellness park near Kelty. Image: Boomhaus/National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd

Owners are being urged to keep their pets under control after animals were attacked and killed by dogs at a proposed new Fife park.

The tragic incidents involving unleashed dogs occurred at the proposed new St Ninians Eco-Wellness Park development near Kelty.

Although the eco-park does not yet have planning permission, the site is home to young deer and adult swans, which have been attacked by dogs who have been let off their leads by the owners.

Irene Bisset, chair of National Pride CIC and director of National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd, described the attacks on wildlife as “heartbreaking”.

An image of how the St Ninians park will look on completion.
An image of how St Ninians Park will look on completion. image: National Pride

She said: “It’s not only the effect it has on breeding pairs and the loss of their young, but also for our security staff and visitors who are having to witness such attacks and the resulting aftermath.

“When visiting St Ninians, we ask all dog owners to be aware of the temptation for their unleashed dogs, regardless of size or breed, to chase and attack wildlife.

Owners urged to keep their pets under control following the dog attacks

“We therefore ask all owners to act responsibly and keep their dogs on a lead, as a normally docile animal can quickly and unexpectedly become dangerously out of control in the presence of wildlife.

“Dog owners need to be aware of the potential pain and suffering their pet could inflict on wildlife, as well as the potential repercussions of a hefty fine or imprisonment and having the dog destroyed.

“Currently walkers enjoy the freedom to roam across the site and will come into contact with the resident wildlife.

“However, as we progress our project, certain areas will be fenced off for tree planting. soil remediation and also to protect wildlife during the breeding season.

“During these times we urge all visitors to keep to the designated paths which will be clearly marked.”

National Pride took control of the site three years ago and plans to transform the former opencast site into a major eco-wellness and leisure park.

Part of the St Ninians opencast site near Kelty due to be developed. Image: DC Thomson

She added: “We are very excited about the enormous potential of this astonishing location, and as custodians we have invested considerable time and resources to maintain and upgrade the site to be a safe place for guests and our resident wildlife.”

Plans for the major new park and leisure development were revealed in December 2023 and are currently wait determination.

Irene added: Should we receive planning consent for our proposed eco-wellness and leisure park, this will allow us to deliver a more managed environment, delivering a safe, attractive and welcoming place for all.”

