Deer and swans attacked and killed by unleashed dogs at proposed Fife park

Owners are being urged to keep their pets under control after animals were attacked and killed by dogs at a proposed new Fife park.

The tragic incidents involving unleashed dogs occurred at the proposed new St Ninians Eco-Wellness Park development near Kelty.

Although the eco-park does not yet have planning permission, the site is home to young deer and adult swans, which have been attacked by dogs who have been let off their leads by the owners.

Irene Bisset, chair of National Pride CIC and director of National Pride (St Ninians) Ltd, described the attacks on wildlife as “heartbreaking”.

She said: “It’s not only the effect it has on breeding pairs and the loss of their young, but also for our security staff and visitors who are having to witness such attacks and the resulting aftermath.

“When visiting St Ninians, we ask all dog owners to be aware of the temptation for their unleashed dogs, regardless of size or breed, to chase and attack wildlife.

“We therefore ask all owners to act responsibly and keep their dogs on a lead, as a normally docile animal can quickly and unexpectedly become dangerously out of control in the presence of wildlife.

“Dog owners need to be aware of the potential pain and suffering their pet could inflict on wildlife, as well as the potential repercussions of a hefty fine or imprisonment and having the dog destroyed.

“Currently walkers enjoy the freedom to roam across the site and will come into contact with the resident wildlife.

“However, as we progress our project, certain areas will be fenced off for tree planting. soil remediation and also to protect wildlife during the breeding season.

“During these times we urge all visitors to keep to the designated paths which will be clearly marked.”

National Pride took control of the site three years ago and plans to transform the former opencast site into a major eco-wellness and leisure park.

She added: “We are very excited about the enormous potential of this astonishing location, and as custodians we have invested considerable time and resources to maintain and upgrade the site to be a safe place for guests and our resident wildlife.”

Plans for the major new park and leisure development were revealed in December 2023 and are currently wait determination.

Irene added: Should we receive planning consent for our proposed eco-wellness and leisure park, this will allow us to deliver a more managed environment, delivering a safe, attractive and welcoming place for all.”