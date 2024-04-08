Sewage discharged into Cupar river for seven hours before flooding park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sewage discharged into Cupar river for seven hours before flooding park

The floodwater stood in the park for more than a month after Storm Gerrit.

By Claire Warrender
Flooding at Haugh Park in Cupar was likely contaminated by sewage
Flooding at Haugh Park in Cupar.

Water that flooded a Fife park for several weeks after Storm Gerrit was likely contaminated by sewage.

A monitor at Haugh Park in Cupar recorded seven hours of sewage discharge into the River Eden on the day of the storm

The torrential rain caused the river that runs through the town to burst its banks.

And the standing water then covered the park throughout January and into February.

The sewage dump on December 27 was one of more than 180 incidents recorded at the Haugh Park monitor last year.

And figures published by Scottish Water reveal a 22-fold increase in sewage dumping in north east Fife in 2023, compared to the previous year.

Sewage dumped almost 300 times at three locations

Water companies are allowed to discharge a limited amount of excess sewage into the sea and rivers during intense rainfall.

However, last year there were 291 recorded incidents at the River Eden, St Andrews West Sands and St Andrews Harbour.

St Andrews Harbour recorded 37 sewage dumps
St Andrews Harbour. Image: Michael Alexander

That compared to just 13 incidents in 2022.

Along with the significant increase in dumping at Haugh Park, the monitors showed:

  • 37 recorded incidents at St Andrews Harbour, totalling 1,186 hours. One event started on August 13 and lasted for 203 hours and 17 minutes.
  • 74 recorded incidents of sewage dumping at the Bruce Embankment site in St Andrews.

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain said the true number of discharges were likely to be much higher.

Sewage discharge ‘unacceptable and concerning’

The Liberal Democrat MP said: “These figures only include sewage dumping at three monitored sites.

“The huge increases in sewage dumping in north east Fife are unacceptable and concerning.

“People expect our waterways and beaches to be kept clean but Scottish Water is failing to meet that basic standard.”

Scottish Water says the higher number of overflows last year was due to higher rainfall.

And more than half of those recorded were at locations were the water had been treated.

Scottish Water says rivers are in good health

Most of the UK has a combined sewerage system where both rainwater and waste water – water from toilets, bathrooms and sinks – are carried in the same pipes.

But the system is designed to overflow during heavy rain to avoid the flooding of homes and roads.

The River Eden flows alongside Haugh Park in Cupar and was affected by a seven-hour sewage discharge. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson..

Scottish Water says 99% of its overflows are rainwater, surface water, road run-off and trade effluent.

And director of environment, planning and assurance, Professor Simon Parsons insists Scotland’s rivers and water environment is in good health.

“We continue to be on track to deliver improvements across our waste water system including installing 1,000 additional monitors at discharge locations,” he said.

‘We are playing our part’

He added, however: “We anticipate as the climate changes that rainfall will continue to overload our sewers.

“We are working with partners across Scotland to deliver new ways of managing surface water.”

“We recognise releasing waste water, even occasionally, into Scotland’s rivers and seas is a concern to people.

“And we are playing our part in fully informing the public, as well as improving infrastructure.”

