Fife childminder’s home had uncleaned faeces and ‘heavily soiled’ floors and windows

The Cowdenbeath business has been warned it could be shut down over hygiene and safety concerns.

By Neil Henderson
Faeces had not been cleaned in the bathroom. Image: Shutterstock
A Fife childminder has been warned her business could be shut down if she does not make urgent safety and hygiene improvements.

Uncleaned faeces, “heavily soiled” walls and windows and sharp screws were found at Charlene Buchanan’s Cowdenbeath home, where she runs her business, Charlene’s Happy Hearts Childcare.

The Care Inspectorate first made demands for improvement at the property in November, after giving several areas of the service the lowest rating of “unsatisfactory”.

But a follow-up visit to Ms Buchanan’s home in March found just one of these demands had been met.

The watchdog has now issued an improvement notice, which sets an April 30 deadline for changes – otherwise, the service could have its registration cancelled.

Faeces on bathroom floor had not been seen or cleaned up

Several hygiene failings were found at the childminding business, which caters for up to six kids at a time.

During the March visit, inspectors found faeces on the bathroom floor which had not been seen and cleaned up.

Some patches of mould were also present.

There was also a “strong malodour throughout the home” despite there being adequate ventilation.

This created an “unpleasant environment for children” – though Ms Buchanan was unable to identify what was causing it.

‘Serious hazards’ found at Cowdenbeath childminder’s home

The report added: “There was a continued lack of attention to areas of cleaning with some areas including windows, floors, units and skirting boards looking heavily soiled.

“This increased children’s risk of cross-infection and impacted on their health and wellbeing.”

Risks were also found outside the premises, including broken wood with exposed “rusty” screws, broken paving slabs, pieces of sharp plastic, a gas barbecue that was still connected and pools of stagnant water.

Rusty screws were found in the Cowdenbeath childminder’s garden. Image: Shutterstock

A report on the March inspection said: “The childminder has addressed some of the specific hazards since the previous inspection.

“However, additional serious hazards were identified during this visit.

“This led us to assess that the childminder lacked the ability to recognise and address risks.”

The report did highlight how children had a “positive relationship” with Ms Buchanan and that toys they were using were clean.

Charlene’s Happy Hearts Childcare told to make series of improvements

The Care Inspectorate has told Ms Buchanan that by April 30, she must:

  • Ensure that children’s medication is appropriately stored and recorded, and equipment used to administer medication is kept clean
  • Develop personal plans for each child using the service
  • Make safe or remove hazards from the garden including a connected gas barbecue, piles of broken wood and exposed screws, sharp pieces of paving slabs, plastic carrier bags and sharp pieces of plastic
  • Ensure the spaces used by children are effectively cleaned and hygienically maintained, including promptly identifying and removing any faeces or other bodily waste, including the malodour of urine
Children were also exposed to a connected gas barbecue. Image: Shutterstock

A letter from the Care Inspectorate said: “Failure to demonstrate compliance with any one of the improvements within the required timescale may result in us proceeding to make a proposal to cancel registration.”

Ms Buchanan told The Courier that improvements have now been carried out at her home.

She said: “I recognise the Care Inspectorate’s findings and have worked closely with them to make sure all areas of improvement have been met.

Childminder says house has been redecorated and hazards removed

“The house has been fully redecorated and new flooring has been fitted.

“All hazards from the garden have also now been removed and the fence has been fixed.

“Communication with parents and documentation has also been improved.

“I must thank the Inspectorate for its assistance and also parents for their support as I work to get the improvements completed.”

