New Glenrothes Kingdom Centre owner reveals mission to establish premier shopping destination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

New Glenrothes Kingdom Centre owner reveals mission to establish premier shopping destination

Luxembourg-based Focus Estate Fund bought the 430,000 square foot centre this week.

By Claire Warrender
Inside the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes. Image: Supplied by Focus Estate Fund.
Inside the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes. Image: Supplied by Focus Estate Fund.

The new owners of the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes have pledged to establish it as a premier shopping and leisure destination.

Luxembourg-based Focus Estate Fund bought the indoor mall from Mars Pension Trustees Ltd for an undisclosed sum this week.

The Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes has “significant potential”. Image: Focus Estate Fund.

And they say it has significant potential for growth to become a “vibrant hub” for visitors and tenants.

The company also hopes to make the centre greener and more sustainable through the use of solar power.

Maxim Shkolnik, general partner of Focus Estate Fund, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Kingdom Shopping Centre into the Focus Estate Fund family.

The centre is in a prime location. Image: Focus Estate Fund.

“Recognising the significant potential of the Kingdom Shopping Centre, we envision its growth in alignment with the town’s development.

“As Glenrothes thrives, we are dedicated to enhancing the shopping centre in collaboration with the local authority, creating a vibrant hub for locals, visitors and tenants alike.”

Mission to improve Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes

The purchase follows a period of decline for the centre, which houses both national chains and independent retailers.

In particular, the Co-op building has fallen into significant disrepair since it closed more than a decade ago.

The former Co-op closed in 2012. Image: Google.

And it is now described as an embarrassment to Glenrothes.

Mr Shkolnik added: “Our mission is to continuously improve and innovate, establishing it as the premier destination for shopping, leisure and community engagement.”

The Kingdom Centre is Focus Estate Fund’s second UK shopping centre.

It follows the purchase of Island Green retail park in Wrexham, Wales, in March.

And the firm says it is dedicated to broadening its global portfolio.

Chance to boost the economy

Gordon Mole, Fife Council’s head of business and employability, says the council will work closely with the Fund.

And Glenrothes MSP Jenny Gilruth has hailed the purchase as a chance to breathe new life into the centre and boost the local economy.

The 430,000 square feet mall is in a prime town centre location.

And tenants include the Royal Bank of Scotland, Home Bargains, Boots, WH Smith, Greggs, Superdrug, Iceland and Poundland.

More from Fife

Police hunt for man who 'acts suspiciously towards' 17 year old in Dunfermline
Hunt for man who 'acted inappropriately' towards teenager in Dunfermline
Robert isdale
Dame Ann Gloag's gardener sentenced for attack on ex-wife at Kinfauns Castle home
Glasgow High Court sign
Fife property manager raped woman at holiday lodge by Dundee
Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Tom Cruise have all been linked to Tayside and Fife.
8 rumours involving A-list celebrities in Tayside and Fife
Fife councillor Julie MacDougall has quit Labour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife councillor dramatically quits Labour in anger over Kirkcaldy candidate row
Tom Grennan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Chart-topper Tom Grennan to perform in St Andrews as part of Women's Open golf
Coal Road in Dunfermline.
Man, 66, taken to hospital after Dunfermline crash
Calin Schreiner
Dunfermline music gig organiser on Register after vile images stash found
The narrow section of cycle path between St Andrews and Guardbridge
Petition launched as St Andrews cyclists fear being blown into oncoming traffic
11
Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes
New Glenrothes Kingdom Centre owners announced, prompting development hopes

Conversation