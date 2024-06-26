Glenrothes residents claim Stagecoach caused low usage of axed bus routes by making it unreliable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Glenrothes residents claim Stagecoach caused low usage of axed bus routes by making it unreliable

Passengers say they would have used the service if they could.

By Claire Warrender
Stagecoach plans to withdraw some bus services in Glenrothes
Stagecoach is withdrawing two Glenrothes bus services in August. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Angry Glenrothes residents have blamed Stagecoach for low passenger numbers on two under threat bus services.

The company announced last week it plans to withdraw the service 30, Glenrothes bus station to Woodside, due to low usage and ongoing access issues along the route.

A view of Glenrothes Bus Station, where services are being cut. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And service 40, Glenrothes bus station to Asda, will also stop because of low demand.

The cuts are part of a major shake-up of Stagecoach services in Fife, which come into effect on August 19.

However, several people have contacted The Courier claiming the Glenrothes services are unreliable and buses often don’t turn up.

And this is the only reason people are giving up on them.

John Cowx said: “If passengers could guarantee the buses would actually turn up, they would definitely use them.”

People rely on Glenrothes bus for GP appointments

Mr Cowx says the removal of the Woodside bus cuts access to GP surgeries for dozens of people.

“I have elderly family members in Woodside and this is the service they used regularly,” he said.

“On many occasions the bus didn’t turn up at the time it says on the timetable and sometimes it didn’t turn up at all.

“When it did arrive it was often a double decker, which is too big to get down a particular road in Woodside.

“A lot of older people relied on the bus to get them to doctors’ appointments and onward journeys to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“Stagecoach say it’s hardly used but if the bus doesn’t turn up, what do they expect?”

Bus is late ’80 per cent of the time’

Meanwhile, Glenrothes man Oliver O’Connor confirmed a similar situation with the 40.

“We used it to go to Asda but it hardly ever showed up,” he said.

“It hasn’t been running properly for two years and it’s absolutely atrocious.

Students and staff are ditching cars for the bus thanks to a discount scheme.
Stagecoach says it will review all feedback during a consultation on the proposals.

“We eventually stopped using it and now travel from Glenrothes to Kirkcaldy Asda as the service is more reliable.

“However, it also doesn’t show on occasion and 80% of the time it is late.”

Similar moves to cut bus services in Perthshire last year proved so unpopular they sparked a Courier campaign.

And Stagecoach backtracked on several services as a result of the pressure.

Stagecoach ‘will review all feedback’

Stagecoach says its proposed service changes are “primarily improvements to the local area”.

They include a new city network in Dunfermline to serve the new learning campus and new bus links from Perth to St Andrews.

However a spokesperson adds: “To improve the longer term sustainability of the bus network across Fife, we’re also looking to revise some lesser-used routes in August.

“We appreciate these proposals may cause inconvenience or involve change for some people.”

Stagecoach says the views of people who use its services are very important.

“That’s why we’re keen to hear from our customers during this consultation period,” they said.

“We will review all feedback received and look at any amendments to the proposal before we finalise timetables.”

