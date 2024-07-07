Piers Morgan teases locals after celebrating England win at ‘iconic’ St Andrews pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Piers Morgan teases locals after celebrating England win at ‘iconic’ St Andrews pub

The broadcaster watched the game at the Fife town's Jigger Inn.

By Ellidh Aitken
Piers Morgan watched England qualify for the Euro 2024 semi-finals in St Andrews. Image: Piers Morgan/Instagram/Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock
Piers Morgan watched England qualify for the Euro 2024 semi-finals in St Andrews. Image: Piers Morgan/Instagram/Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock

Piers Morgan teased locals after celebrating England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final win over Switzerland at an “iconic” St Andrews pub.

The broadcaster watched the game at the Fife town’s Jigger Inn, which overlooks the 17th hole on the Old Course.

In a post on Instagram he called the venue “Scotland’s most iconic pub”.

Piers Morgan at the Jigger Inn. Image: Piers Morgan/Instagram

He added that locals at the Jigger Inn were not as happy as he was to see England through to the next round.

England qualified for the Euro 2024 semi-finals on Saturday after beating Switzerland 5-3 on penalties.

Piers Morgan celebrates England Euro 2024 quarter-final win at St Andrews pub

Morgan wrote: “No better place to celebrate England’s win than in Scotland’s most iconic pub.

“The locals weren’t quite as happy as me.”

He also visited St Andrews restaurant Little Italy on Saturday, posting an image of his huge feast.

Morgan also visited St Andrews restaurant Little Italy. Image: Piers Morgan/Instagram
The broadcaster documented his meal on Instagram. Image: Piers Morgan/Instagram

He said: “Only one thing to do at Little Italy in St Andrews.

“Go very Italian, but very BIG.

“Such a great place – thanks Darrius.”

The Courier’s food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner recently paid a visit to the restaurant with high expectations due to its popularity amongst celebrities.

Piers Morgan is a regular in St Andrews and in 2022 captured footage of a supergroup – made up of Ronan Keating, Keane frontman Tom Chaplin and Genesis legend Mike Rutherford – entertaining guests at a Dunhill Links dinner.

The town is no stranger to famous faces – with Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake planning to open a sports bar in the historic New Picture House cinema building next year.

