Piers Morgan teases locals after celebrating England win at ‘iconic’ St Andrews pub

Piers Morgan teased locals after celebrating England’s Euro 2024 quarter-final win over Switzerland at an “iconic” St Andrews pub.

The broadcaster watched the game at the Fife town’s Jigger Inn, which overlooks the 17th hole on the Old Course.

In a post on Instagram he called the venue “Scotland’s most iconic pub”.

He added that locals at the Jigger Inn were not as happy as he was to see England through to the next round.

England qualified for the Euro 2024 semi-finals on Saturday after beating Switzerland 5-3 on penalties.

Morgan wrote: “No better place to celebrate England’s win than in Scotland’s most iconic pub.

“The locals weren’t quite as happy as me.”

He also visited St Andrews restaurant Little Italy on Saturday, posting an image of his huge feast.

He said: “Only one thing to do at Little Italy in St Andrews.

“Go very Italian, but very BIG.

“Such a great place – thanks Darrius.”

The Courier’s food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner recently paid a visit to the restaurant with high expectations due to its popularity amongst celebrities.

Piers Morgan is a regular in St Andrews and in 2022 captured footage of a supergroup – made up of Ronan Keating, Keane frontman Tom Chaplin and Genesis legend Mike Rutherford – entertaining guests at a Dunhill Links dinner.

The town is no stranger to famous faces – with Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake planning to open a sports bar in the historic New Picture House cinema building next year.