SNP councillor considering legal advice amid Fife Council democracy row

A Fife councillor could seek legal advice after a bid to debate access at a recycling centre was blocked.

SNP member David Barratt says he is concerned about the level of public scrutiny within the council.

His comments – robustly challenged by the Labour administration – follow last month’s introduction of a booking system at Dalgety Bay without any discussion with elected members.

The decision by site operators Fife Resource Solutions provoked a public outcry and resulted in several drivers being forced to reverse out onto a busy main road.

However, attempts by Dalgety Bay councillors to publicly explore alternative solutions were ruled inappropriate.

While the future of the booking system is now being discussed at officer level, Mr Barratt says he is concerned about democracy.

“If we’re being blocked from public scrutiny, I want to potentially look at the legal options,” he said.

“Who runs Fife Council? Is it officers or is it councillors?”

‘There’s a lot of public interest in this’

He added: “It doesn’t feel like the council is being run in a democratic way at the moment.

“We’re elected to do a job and we’re not being allowed to do it.

“I was repeatedly told motions referencing the operation of the centre would not be competent.

“There’s a lot of public interest in this and to now say it’s going to be dealt with in private I don’t think is right.”

Mr Barratt’s attempts to raise the Dalgety Bay issue at committee level has now resulted in a review of powers held by all the council’s arms-length organisations and trusts.

It follows concerns about opening hours and staffing levels at facilities, including sports centres.

No democracy problem in Fife Council, says Labour

Fife Council leader David Ross insists the local authority is open and accountable.

The Labour leader said: “Fife Council is member-led.

“The one mistake Fife Resource Solution made was they should have talked to council members first.

“We’ve made that point to them, which I think they have accepted.

“We don’t want to restrict access and we need to be able to discuss that to come to a sensible resolution.

“Elected members, spokespeople, have been involved in that.”

And Labour’s Altany Craik pointed out the council has four scrutiny committees where members can pore over issues.

He added: “I don’t think there is a democratic or scrutiny problem.

“It’s about how we use the scrutiny powers we have to make sure nobody’s being told they can’t talk about a subject.

“I also like things being done in public. But if it’s practical to get round a table to get a quick fix then let’s do that.”