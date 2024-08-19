SNP councillor considering legal advice amid Fife Council democracy row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP councillor considering legal advice amid Fife Council democracy row

David Barratt asks: "Who runs Fife Council? Is it officers or is it councillors?

By Claire Warrender
Councillor David Barratt.
SNP councillor David Barratt is considering legal advice. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Fife councillor could seek legal advice after a bid to debate access at a recycling centre was blocked.

SNP member David Barratt says he is concerned about the level of public scrutiny within the council.

His comments – robustly challenged by the Labour administration – follow last month’s introduction of a booking system at Dalgety Bay without any discussion with elected members.

A booking system at Dalgety Bay recycling centre is unpopular
The booking system at Dalgety Bay sparked a Fife Council democracy row. Image: Supplied.

The decision by site operators Fife Resource Solutions provoked a public outcry and resulted in several drivers being forced to reverse out onto a busy main road.

However, attempts by Dalgety Bay councillors to publicly explore alternative solutions were ruled inappropriate.

While the future of the booking system is now being discussed at officer level, Mr Barratt says he is concerned about democracy.

“If we’re being blocked from public scrutiny, I want to potentially look at the legal options,” he said.

“Who runs Fife Council? Is it officers or is it councillors?”

‘There’s a lot of public interest in this’

He added: “It doesn’t feel like the council is being run in a democratic way at the moment.

“We’re elected to do a job and we’re not being allowed to do it.

Fife Council headquarters in Glenrothes.

“I was repeatedly told motions referencing the operation of the centre would not be competent.

“There’s a lot of public interest in this and to now say it’s going to be dealt with in private I don’t think is right.”

Mr Barratt’s attempts to raise the Dalgety Bay issue at committee level has now resulted in a review of powers held by all the council’s arms-length organisations and trusts.

It follows concerns about opening hours and staffing levels at facilities, including sports centres.

No democracy problem in Fife Council, says Labour

Fife Council leader David Ross insists the local authority is open and accountable.

The Labour leader said: “Fife Council is member-led.

“The one mistake Fife Resource Solution made was they should have talked to council members first.

“We’ve made that point to them, which I think they have accepted.

Fife Council leader David Ross
Fife Council leader David Ross says there is no problem with democracy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“We don’t want to restrict access and we need to be able to discuss that to come to a sensible resolution.

“Elected members, spokespeople, have been involved in that.”

And Labour’s Altany Craik pointed out the council has four scrutiny committees where members can pore over issues.

He added: “I don’t think there is a democratic or scrutiny problem.

“It’s about how we use the scrutiny powers we have to make sure nobody’s being told they can’t talk about a subject.

“I also like things being done in public. But if it’s practical to get round a table to get a quick fix then let’s do that.”

Conversation