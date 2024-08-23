Plan for flats above iconic Dunfermline music venue PJ Molloys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan for flats above iconic Dunfermline music venue PJ Molloys

The second floor of the Canmore Street building was previously used as office space.

By Ben MacDonald
The four-storey building on Canmore Street, Dunfermline
Plans for flats above PJ Molloys have been submitted. Image: Graham + Sibbald

Plans have been lodged to turn an office above Dunfermline’s iconic music venue PJ Molloys into flats.

The entire second floor of the four-storey, C-listed building on Canmore Street – which dates from 1912 – could be transformed into two homes under the proposals.

It comes after the owner failed to find an occupant for the office, which has been empty for nearly a year and a half.

The ground floor and basement of the building are home to PJ Molloys, which regularly hosts gigs and club nights.

Site above PJ Molloys ‘problematic’ for use as office

A supporting statement submitted to the council by Gateside Design on behalf of applicant City Hotels Ltd said: “The premises were occupied by the applicants until early 2023 when it was decided that the space was far too large for the three employees based there.

Graham + Sibbald started to market the premises in April 2023 but there has been little or no interest.

“Home working trends have had a severe effect on the marketability of this type of property and the seven flights of steps with no lift facility were problematic.”

The statement added: “Planning policy encourages the drive towards town centre living, even a small scale development such as this should be encouraged.”

The office. Image: Graham + Sibbald

The office has been marketed for lease for £11,000 per year.

Fife Council will make a decision on the plans in the coming weeks.

It comes as a husband and wife team are set to open a new branch of their estate agents in Dunfermline.

Meanwhile, there are concerns about the loss of 20 trees as part of plans to build a Lidl in the city.

