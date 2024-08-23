Plan for flats above iconic Dunfermline music venue PJ Molloys

Plans have been lodged to turn an office above Dunfermline’s iconic music venue PJ Molloys into flats.

The entire second floor of the four-storey, C-listed building on Canmore Street – which dates from 1912 – could be transformed into two homes under the proposals.

It comes after the owner failed to find an occupant for the office, which has been empty for nearly a year and a half.

The ground floor and basement of the building are home to PJ Molloys, which regularly hosts gigs and club nights.

Site above PJ Molloys ‘problematic’ for use as office

A supporting statement submitted to the council by Gateside Design on behalf of applicant City Hotels Ltd said: “The premises were occupied by the applicants until early 2023 when it was decided that the space was far too large for the three employees based there.

“Graham + Sibbald started to market the premises in April 2023 but there has been little or no interest.

“Home working trends have had a severe effect on the marketability of this type of property and the seven flights of steps with no lift facility were problematic.”

The statement added: “Planning policy encourages the drive towards town centre living, even a small scale development such as this should be encouraged.”

The office has been marketed for lease for £11,000 per year.

Fife Council will make a decision on the plans in the coming weeks.

