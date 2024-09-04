Fast food and dessert restaurant set to open in Glenrothes shopping centre

A fast food and dessert restaurant is set to open in the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes.

Whipped Fast Food and Desserts, run by husband and wife team Iqra and Muhammad Luqman, will open in the old Carphone Warehouse unit.

Iqra says while no opening date has yet been set, she is excited to be offering something new to centre visitors.

She said: “We think the location is great.

“There are plenty of food options at the Kingdom, but there’s a lack of really exciting places to visit.

“I have three kids and there isn’t a place where they can sit and enjoy themselves.

‘Fresh’ fast food and desserts on offer at Whipped Glenrothes

“My husband and I both run other businesses in the area and felt that there was a gap in the market that needed to be filled.”

The menu will include breakfast items, burgers, wraps and chicken tenders.

Dessert options will include pancakes, waffles, doughnuts and ice cream.

Iqra said: “Everything that is made is fresh.

“We want our customers to come and relax in our seats and eat some tasty food.”

Iqra and Muhammad have been teasing the food options on Whipped’s Facebook and TikTok accounts.

She added: “We’ve had a good response from people on Facebook and few have said they’re excited for us to open.

“We are also excited. We’re hoping that by offering something different it’ll bring more footfall to the shopping centre.”

The centre is already home to outlets including Bayne’s, Greggs, Subway and Costa Coffee.

It comes as the Xtreme trampoline park is set to move into the Kingdom Shopping Centre.

The Courier has taken a look at some of the best food and drink to try in and around Glenrothes.