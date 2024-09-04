Fast food and dessert restaurant set to open in Glenrothes shopping centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fast food and dessert restaurant set to open in Glenrothes shopping centre

Husband and wife team Muhammad and Iqra Luqman are behind Whipped.

By Ben MacDonald
Whipped Fast Food and Desserts to open in Glenrothes
Whipped Fast Food and Desserts is set to open at the Kingdom Shopping Centre. Image: Whipped Fast Food and Desserts/Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A fast food and dessert restaurant is set to open in the Kingdom Shopping Centre in Glenrothes.

Whipped Fast Food and Desserts, run by husband and wife team Iqra and Muhammad Luqman, will open in the old Carphone Warehouse unit.

Iqra says while no opening date has yet been set, she is excited to be offering something new to centre visitors.

She said: “We think the location is great.

“There are plenty of food options at the Kingdom, but there’s a lack of really exciting places to visit.

“I have three kids and there isn’t a place where they can sit and enjoy themselves.

‘Fresh’ fast food and desserts on offer at Whipped Glenrothes

“My husband and I both run other businesses in the area and felt that there was a gap in the market that needed to be filled.”

The menu will include breakfast items, burgers, wraps and chicken tenders.

Dessert options will include pancakes, waffles, doughnuts and ice cream.

Iqra said: “Everything that is made is fresh.

“We want our customers to come and relax in our seats and eat some tasty food.”

Iqra and Muhammad have been teasing the food options on Whipped’s Facebook and TikTok accounts.

Some of the dessert options. Image: Whipped Fast Food and Desserts
Whipped will open at the old Carphone Warehouse unit. Image: Whipped Fast Food and Desserts

She added: “We’ve had a good response from people on Facebook and few have said they’re excited for us to open.

“We are also excited. We’re hoping that by offering something different it’ll bring more footfall to the shopping centre.”

The centre is already home to outlets including Bayne’s, Greggs, Subway and Costa Coffee.

It comes as the Xtreme trampoline park is set to move into the Kingdom Shopping Centre.

The Courier has taken a look at some of the best food and drink to try in and around Glenrothes.

Conversation