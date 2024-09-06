Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews to replace cracked restaurant windows amid safety concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews to replace cracked restaurant windows amid safety concerns

The world-famous building overlooks the 18th green of the Old Course.

By Claire Warrender
A large crack in the window at Rusacks Hotel overlooking St Andrews Old Course
A large crack in Rusacks Hotel restaurant window mars the view of the Old Course. Image: Fife planning portal.

The iconic Rusacks Hotel, in St Andrews, is looking to replace cracked restaurant windows amid health and safety concerns.

The 19th century building overlooks the 18th green of the Old Course.

And it’s one of the best-known landmarks in the world of golf.

However, time is taking its toll on original window panels in the ground floor restaurant.

Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews
Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

And the metal frames have become severely corroded over the years, prompting fears they could pose a risk.

Now the hotel’s owners have applied for planning permission for an upgrade.

But they promise it won’t change the view from the world-famous Links.

‘Potential health and safety issue if left’

The windows are described as traditionally-formed, single glazed crittal-style.

Crittal windows have a steel or aluminium frame with a slim profile, creating a minimalist appearance.

Window frames are corroded. Image: Fife Council planning portal.

The application to Fife Council states: “The windows are severely corroded with cracked glazing panels.

“They pose a potential health and safety issue if left to deteriorate further.

“This application proposes to replace these with new, bespoke windows to match the appearance of the existing.”

The iconic view from Rusacks Hotel’s ground floor restaurant windows. Image: Fife planning portal.

The hotel states it will be a “like for like replacement”.

Meanwhile, the interior timber sills, trims and architraves will be kept and repaired.

Rusacks Hotel is award-winning

Rusacks Hotel was bought by American-based private equity firm  AJ Capital Partners five years ago in a multi-million-pound deal.

It was previously owned by MacDonald Hotels and Resorts.

The award-winning, B-listed hotel includes a new extension, approved in 2016.

And it boasts a popular rooftop bar and restaurant as well as the ground floor dining room.

The planning application will be considered by Fife Council in due course.

Conversation