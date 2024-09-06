Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews to replace cracked restaurant windows amid safety concerns

The iconic Rusacks Hotel, in St Andrews, is looking to replace cracked restaurant windows amid health and safety concerns.

The 19th century building overlooks the 18th green of the Old Course.

And it’s one of the best-known landmarks in the world of golf.

However, time is taking its toll on original window panels in the ground floor restaurant.

And the metal frames have become severely corroded over the years, prompting fears they could pose a risk.

Now the hotel’s owners have applied for planning permission for an upgrade.

But they promise it won’t change the view from the world-famous Links.

‘Potential health and safety issue if left’

The windows are described as traditionally-formed, single glazed crittal-style.

Crittal windows have a steel or aluminium frame with a slim profile, creating a minimalist appearance.

The application to Fife Council states: “The windows are severely corroded with cracked glazing panels.

“They pose a potential health and safety issue if left to deteriorate further.

“This application proposes to replace these with new, bespoke windows to match the appearance of the existing.”

The hotel states it will be a “like for like replacement”.

Meanwhile, the interior timber sills, trims and architraves will be kept and repaired.

Rusacks Hotel is award-winning

Rusacks Hotel was bought by American-based private equity firm AJ Capital Partners five years ago in a multi-million-pound deal.

It was previously owned by MacDonald Hotels and Resorts.

The award-winning, B-listed hotel includes a new extension, approved in 2016.

And it boasts a popular rooftop bar and restaurant as well as the ground floor dining room.

The planning application will be considered by Fife Council in due course.