Scottish Government asked to overturn refusal of £35m Fife holiday park plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Scottish Government asked to overturn refusal of £35m Fife holiday park plan

The original Eden Springs application sparked a "this is not Benidorm" fight with locals.

By Claire Warrender
An artist's impression of how the Fife holiday park will look
And artist's impression of how the Eden Springs development would look. Image: Fife planning portal.

Plans for a £35 million holiday park at a Fife beauty spot now lie in the hands of the Scottish Government.

Developers Eden Muir sparked a “this is not Benidorm” fight with locals when it unveiled its bid for 75 lodges, a play area and cycle paths near Letham.

And their planning application was unanimously rejected by north east Fife councillors in August.

Plans for the Fife holiday park have gone to appeal.
Plans for the Fife holiday park have gone to appeal. Image: Fife planning portal.

However, the company has now lodged an appeal against the decision.

They say reasons cited for refusing the bid were “rebuked” by Fife Council planners in their original committee report.

And their aoppea insists the proposed Fife holiday park is in line with both national and local development plans.

They add: “The proposal is for up to 75 holiday lodges.

“Development will be delivered in five phases and follow market demand, allowing for a natural build-up over time.”

Planning committee concerns over Eden Springs development

The application for the defunct quarry site, now run as a fishery, was recommended for approval by planners.

Eden Muir said it would bring many community benefits while generating £2.3m for the local economy.

How the Eden Springs lodges would look. Image: Fife planning portal.

However, councillors were concerned the Eden Springs expansion would effectively double the size of Letham, just 836 metres away.

And they also expressed fears about potential noise, lack of public transport at the park and the effect of the development on the environment.

The bid generated 71 objections from locals, with one Letham resident stating: “This is a natural beauty spot, not Benidorm.”

However, 64 letters of support were also received.

‘Fully committed’ to Fife holiday park

Eden Muir said at the time they were disappointed with the committee’s decision.

Director Chris Ritchie added: “We are fully committed to delivering a exciting holiday destination at this location and a full review of our options moving forward will be done in due course.”

The company opened the Eden Springs fishery in 2021, filling the former quarry with trout and installing 19 fishing platforms.

The area is also used by wild swimmers, bird watchers and walkers.

And when the planning application was lodged in April, Mr Ritchie said: “We believe our proposals will enhance our offering to those visiting by offering visitor accommodation for those who come to visit the idyllic setting.”

The Scottish Government will rule on the Fife holiday park appeal in due course.

More from Fife

And artist's impression of how the Eden Springs development would look. Image: Fife planning portal.
Dunfermline Christmas lights switch-on: Full details of 2024 festive event
Ethan Campbell
Rapist attacked sleeping student in Dundee because he was 'lonely'
And artist's impression of how the Eden Springs development would look. Image: Fife planning portal.
Former St Andrews lecturer accuses university of racial discrimination and harassment
And artist's impression of how the Eden Springs development would look. Image: Fife planning portal.
Man, 34, charged after woman 'sexually assaulted' on Dunfermline bus
And artist's impression of how the Eden Springs development would look. Image: Fife planning portal.
Four in a Bed: Past Tayside and Fife contestants - and where they are…
Dea McGill, Brassica
Former Dundee restaurant boss collapses in dock after £20k Brassica fraud and embezzlement verdict
And artist's impression of how the Eden Springs development would look. Image: Fife planning portal.
Fife apprentice blasts 'staggering' price differences after spending £2,000 a year on fuel
8
And artist's impression of how the Eden Springs development would look. Image: Fife planning portal.
Pictures as hundreds fall silent to mark Remembrance Day in Fife
And artist's impression of how the Eden Springs development would look. Image: Fife planning portal.
Man's body found in Kirkcaldy park
Invertiel Crescent, Kirkcaldy
Three fire crews tackle blaze at Kirkcaldy flats

Conversation