Scottish Government asked to overturn refusal of £35m Fife holiday park plan

Plans for a £35 million holiday park at a Fife beauty spot now lie in the hands of the Scottish Government.

Developers Eden Muir sparked a “this is not Benidorm” fight with locals when it unveiled its bid for 75 lodges, a play area and cycle paths near Letham.

And their planning application was unanimously rejected by north east Fife councillors in August.

However, the company has now lodged an appeal against the decision.

They say reasons cited for refusing the bid were “rebuked” by Fife Council planners in their original committee report.

And their aoppea insists the proposed Fife holiday park is in line with both national and local development plans.

They add: “The proposal is for up to 75 holiday lodges.

“Development will be delivered in five phases and follow market demand, allowing for a natural build-up over time.”

Planning committee concerns over Eden Springs development

The application for the defunct quarry site, now run as a fishery, was recommended for approval by planners.

Eden Muir said it would bring many community benefits while generating £2.3m for the local economy.

However, councillors were concerned the Eden Springs expansion would effectively double the size of Letham, just 836 metres away.

And they also expressed fears about potential noise, lack of public transport at the park and the effect of the development on the environment.

The bid generated 71 objections from locals, with one Letham resident stating: “This is a natural beauty spot, not Benidorm.”

However, 64 letters of support were also received.

‘Fully committed’ to Fife holiday park

Eden Muir said at the time they were disappointed with the committee’s decision.

Director Chris Ritchie added: “We are fully committed to delivering a exciting holiday destination at this location and a full review of our options moving forward will be done in due course.”

The company opened the Eden Springs fishery in 2021, filling the former quarry with trout and installing 19 fishing platforms.

The area is also used by wild swimmers, bird watchers and walkers.

And when the planning application was lodged in April, Mr Ritchie said: “We believe our proposals will enhance our offering to those visiting by offering visitor accommodation for those who come to visit the idyllic setting.”

The Scottish Government will rule on the Fife holiday park appeal in due course.