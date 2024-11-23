Storm Bert: Latest disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as roads closed

Storm Bert is causing disruption on roads across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The second named storm of the season is set to bring heavy snow, rain and high winds to the region throughout the weekend.

Several roads have been closed in Perth with train services to the city also facing disruption.

The Queensferry Crossing has also been closed in both directions due to a risk of falling ice.

Roads closed as Storm Bert brings heavy snow to Perth

The M90 at Friarton Bridge is down to one lane after a crash involving a lorry.

Perth and Kinross Council says traffic around the Friarton Bridge is “very heavy” as Amey works to clear snow from the carriageway.

Drivers were warned of snow on the M90 early on Saturday when the road was closed due to a crash near Bridge of Earn.

Glasgow Road in Perth has been closed by police due to several vehicles becoming stuck.

This included at least two lorries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Motorists are asked to avoid the A93 Glasgow Road in Perth between Riggs and Broxden due to inclement weather causing some disruption.

“Conditions are challenging in the area as a result of Storm Bert and we would urge people to heed warnings about whether they need to travel.”

Additionally, there is heavy congestion at the M90 Broxed Roundabout due to a stuck vehicle.

The A93 between Blairgowrie and Braemar Road is also closed to the storm.

The snow gates at Spittal of Glenshee and Braemar are closed.

Burghmuir Road in Perth is blocked between Firbank and Newhouse Road due to a stuck vehicle.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Heavy snow has also been causing disruption on Edinburgh Road, however the route is clear with traffic moving.

Buses and trains disrupted in Perth due to heavy snowfall

Stagecoach East Scotland says the 39 bus service is unable to serve Perth Royal Infirmary.

No Citylink services will serve Broxden or Perth Bus Station will all services diverted via Lamberkine Drive until further notice.

The X56 due to leave Perth at 11.30am was also cancelled.

Rail services in Perth are also facing disruption with ScotRail warning of delays and alterations to trains from Glasgow Queen Street.

Disruption in Angus, Fife and Stirling during Storm Bert

In Stirling, the Duke’s Pass and Ballengeich Pass are closed until further notice.

Stirling Council says gritting teams have been working since 4am and will continue to treat priority routes and footways throughout the day.

The Balfron Recycling Centre is also closed.

The C60 bus service between Callander and Killin is not operating.

The National Wallace Monument has been closed due to weather warnings.

Meanwhile, the M80 J7 near Stirling is restricted after two lorries lost traction on the northbound carriageway.

Additionally, the 20 bus service in Angus will terminate at Forfar Community Campus and will no longer serve Kirriemuir.

The bus operator is warning of bad weather conditions in Fife with Lumphinnans, Cowdenbeath High Street and Cowdenbeath Broad Street passable with care.

SP Energy Networks has been dealing with powercuts in the KY7, KY14 AND KY15 areas of Cupar.

Teams are aiming to restore supply before 6pm.

There is a power cut affecting the KY4 postcode of Kelty, with supply estimated to be restored before 8pm.

The KY4 and KY5 areas of Lochgelly are also experiencing power cuts.

Snowfall is also reportedly causing disruption on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline, and the A909 between Kelty and Burntisland.

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings across parts of Angus, Perth, Fife, and Stirling this weekend during Storm Bert.