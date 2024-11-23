Storm Bert: Latest disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as roads closed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Bert: Latest disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as roads closed

Storm Bert is bringing heavy snow, rain and high winds to the region.

By Ellidh Aitken & Andrew Robson
Traffic on the M90 near Kinross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Bert is causing disruption on roads across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The second named storm of the season is set to bring heavy snow, rain and high winds to the region throughout the weekend.

Several roads have been closed in Perth with train services to the city also facing disruption.

The Queensferry Crossing has also been closed in both directions due to a risk of falling ice.

Roads closed as Storm Bert brings heavy snow to Perth

The M90 at Friarton Bridge is down to one lane after a crash involving a lorry.

Perth and Kinross Council says traffic around the Friarton Bridge is “very heavy” as Amey works to clear snow from the carriageway.

Traffic is moving slowly on the M90 towards Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Drivers were warned of snow on the M90 early on Saturday when the road was closed due to a crash near Bridge of Earn.

Glasgow Road in Perth has been closed by police due to several vehicles becoming stuck.

This included at least two lorries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Motorists are asked to avoid the A93 Glasgow Road in Perth between Riggs and Broxden due to inclement weather causing some disruption.

“Conditions are challenging in the area as a result of Storm Bert and we would urge people to heed warnings about whether they need to travel.”

A lorry stuck on Glasgow Road in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Heavy snow has fallen in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

Additionally, there is heavy congestion at the M90 Broxed Roundabout due to a stuck vehicle.

The A93 between Blairgowrie and Braemar Road is also closed to the storm.

The snow gates at Spittal of Glenshee and Braemar are closed.

Burghmuir Road in Perth is blocked between Firbank and Newhouse Road due to a stuck vehicle.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Heavy snow has also been causing disruption on Edinburgh Road, however the route is clear with traffic moving.

Buses and trains disrupted in Perth due to heavy snowfall

Stagecoach East Scotland says the 39 bus service is unable to serve Perth Royal Infirmary.

No Citylink services will serve Broxden or Perth Bus Station will all services diverted via Lamberkine Drive until further notice.

The X56 due to leave Perth at 11.30am was also cancelled.

Rail services in Perth are also facing disruption with ScotRail warning of delays and alterations to trains from Glasgow Queen Street.

Disruption in Angus, Fife and Stirling during Storm Bert

In Stirling, the Duke’s Pass and Ballengeich Pass are closed until further notice.

Stirling Council says gritting teams have been working since 4am and will continue to treat priority routes and footways throughout the day.

The Balfron Recycling Centre is also closed.

The C60 bus service between Callander and Killin is not operating.

The National Wallace Monument has been closed due to weather warnings.

Meanwhile, the M80 J7 near Stirling is restricted after two lorries lost traction on the northbound carriageway.

People help to push a vehicle uphill in the snow at Stirling. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Additionally, the 20 bus service in Angus will terminate at Forfar Community Campus and will no longer serve Kirriemuir.

The bus operator is warning of bad weather conditions in Fife with Lumphinnans, Cowdenbeath High Street and Cowdenbeath Broad Street passable with care.

SP Energy Networks has been dealing with powercuts in the KY7, KY14 AND KY15 areas of Cupar.

Teams are aiming to restore supply before 6pm.

Snow has covered the roads at Auchmuirbridge in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Snow in Kinross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

There is a power cut affecting the KY4 postcode of Kelty, with supply estimated to be restored before 8pm.

The KY4 and KY5 areas of Lochgelly are also experiencing power cuts.

Snowfall is also reportedly causing disruption on Halbeath Road in Dunfermline, and the A909 between Kelty and Burntisland.

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings across parts of Angus, Perth, Fife, and Stirling this weekend during Storm Bert.

Conversation