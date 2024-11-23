Queensferry Crossing closed due to ‘risk of falling ice’ on carriageway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queensferry Crossing closed due to ‘risk of falling ice’ on carriageway

Traffic will be diverted across the Forth Road Bridge.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Queensferry Crossing has been closed due to risk of falling ice. Image: BEAR Scotland
The Queensferry Crossing is closed in both directions due to a “risk of falling ice”.

Traffic is being diverted across the Forth Road Bridge.

Transport Scotland said the crossing was closed after ice was observed falling from the bridge’s stay cables above the carriageway.

Motorway traffic was briefly stopped while automated barriers were moved into position.

A reduced speed limit is in force through the barriers and on the Forth Road Bridge.

Queensferry Crossing closed due to ‘risk of falling ice’ during Storm Bert

Dave Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “It takes a very particular combination of weather conditions for ice to form and fall from the Queensferry Crossing’s cables, however we know it is a possibility so we’ve put measures in place to protect road users and minimise the impact.

“Over the course of 2023 we installed and trialled a new automated barrier system to reduce the time it takes to divert traffic onto the Forth Road Bridge, and this has made a significant difference by avoiding the need for traffic to divert via Kincardine.

“We’re grateful to road users for their patience and understanding during this severe weather event.

“We’ll issue further updates in due course.”

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings across parts of Angus, Perth, Fife, and Stirling this weekend during Storm Bert.

The Courier has rounded up all the latest disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Bert.

Conversation