Queensferry Crossing closed due to ‘risk of falling ice’ on carriageway

The Queensferry Crossing is closed in both directions due to a “risk of falling ice”.

Traffic is being diverted across the Forth Road Bridge.

Transport Scotland said the crossing was closed after ice was observed falling from the bridge’s stay cables above the carriageway.

Motorway traffic was briefly stopped while automated barriers were moved into position.

A reduced speed limit is in force through the barriers and on the Forth Road Bridge.

Dave Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “It takes a very particular combination of weather conditions for ice to form and fall from the Queensferry Crossing’s cables, however we know it is a possibility so we’ve put measures in place to protect road users and minimise the impact.

“Over the course of 2023 we installed and trialled a new automated barrier system to reduce the time it takes to divert traffic onto the Forth Road Bridge, and this has made a significant difference by avoiding the need for traffic to divert via Kincardine.

“We’re grateful to road users for their patience and understanding during this severe weather event.

“We’ll issue further updates in due course.”

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings across parts of Angus, Perth, Fife, and Stirling this weekend during Storm Bert.

