Community launches £10k fight against Crail Airfield tourism plans

A Fife community council has launched a £10,000 fightback as developers appeal the refusal of ambitious Crail Airfield plans.

Crail Community Council has appointed a professional team to take on the developers behind proposals for a major tourism development at the former Royal Navy base.

West Lothian-based Ground Developments slammed “short-sighted councillors and nimby campaigners” when their bid was rejected in September.

It includes 91 holiday units and six small business premises.

And a hotel, museum and market hall are planned for later phases.

Council planners said it had the potential to generate millions for the Fife economy.

However, locals fear it will create a “death trap” with 1,300 extra cars a week trying to access the site via a narrow road.

Road to Crail Airfield ‘a potential death trap’

The community council’s team includes planning and traffic consultants and a legal advisor to represent them at the appeal.

Chairman David Jerdan said: “Most people agree the old airfield has turned into an eyesore and something needs to be done with it.

“But this is not the way.

“If we get much more traffic passing through the narrows, it’s only a matter of time before someone gets injured or worse.

“It’s a potential death trap.”

Vice-chair Sarah Morrison added: “Developing the airfield could benefit Crail greatly.

“But first we need a new access road in line with Fife Council’s own policy on cul-de-sacs.

“In addition, our local place plan stipulates no development should be permitted on site until an alternative to the narrows has been built.”

‘Golden opportunity missed’

More than 200 people objected to the Crail Airfield planning application.

And councillors went against the advice of planning officers to reject it.

However, the developers hit back.

They said members had missed a golden opportunity to breathe new life into a derelict landmark.

And they added: “This chance has been squandered due to the short-sightedness of the elected councillors and the vocal opposition of a minority.

“If immediate action is not taken, these irreplaceable buildings will be lost forever.”

A Scottish Government reporter will consider the Crail Airfield appeal in due course.