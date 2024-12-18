Community launches £10k fight against Crail Airfield tourism plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Community launches £10k fight against Crail Airfield tourism plans

Developers have lodged an appeal against planning refusal but locals are fighting back.

By Claire Warrender
Crail Airfield plans have been revealed
Crail Airfield. Image: Ground Development Ltd.

A Fife community council has launched a £10,000 fightback as developers appeal the refusal of ambitious Crail Airfield plans.

Crail Community Council has appointed a professional team to take on the developers behind proposals for a major tourism development at the former Royal Navy base.

West Lothian-based Ground Developments slammed “short-sighted councillors and nimby campaigners” when their bid was rejected in September.

How the Crail Airfield holiday units would be laid out.
How the Crail Airfield holiday units would be laid out. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

It includes 91 holiday units and six small business premises.

And a hotel, museum and market hall are planned for later phases.

Council planners said it had the potential to generate millions for the Fife economy.

However, locals fear it will create a “death trap” with 1,300 extra cars a week trying to access the site via a narrow road.

Road to Crail Airfield ‘a potential death trap’

The community council’s team includes planning and traffic consultants and a legal advisor to represent them at the appeal.

Chairman David Jerdan said: “Most people agree the old airfield has turned into an eyesore and something needs to be done with it.

“But this is not the way.

A lookout tower at Crail Airfield would become a children's play area.
A lookout tower at Crail Airfield would become a children’s play area if the appeal is granted.

“If we get much more traffic passing through the narrows, it’s only a matter of time before someone gets injured or worse.

“It’s a potential death trap.”

Vice-chair Sarah Morrison added: “Developing the airfield could benefit Crail greatly.

“But first we need a new access road in line with Fife Council’s own policy on cul-de-sacs.

“In addition, our local place plan stipulates no development should be permitted on site until an alternative to the narrows has been built.”

‘Golden opportunity missed’

More than 200 people objected to the Crail Airfield planning application.

And councillors went against the advice of planning officers to reject it.

However, the developers hit back.

They said members had missed a golden opportunity to breathe new life into a derelict landmark.

And they added: “This chance has been squandered due to the short-sightedness of the elected councillors and the vocal opposition of a minority.

“If immediate action is not taken, these irreplaceable buildings will be lost forever.”

A Scottish Government reporter will consider the Crail Airfield appeal in due course.

More from Fife

Leven putting green to open at Christmas
Leven putting green offers gift to locals with Christmas day opening
Corrin Elder
Fife male needed CPR after two-punch attack over 'mother's expensive baseball cap'
Hannah McLaughlan and Ellie Wilson give evidence to the Justice Committee
Parole concerns of Fife rape survivor will 'be taken seriously', says Justice Secretary
New designs unveiled for Feddinch golf resort near St Andrews
Revised plans for multi-million-pound St Andrews golf resort branded 'monstrous'
Courier/Tele News. File pics of Stagecoach and Xplore Dundee buses at High Street/Nethergate. Pic shows; Stagecoach Bus in Dundee. Tuesday, 22nd January, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Community victory as controversial Cupar bus stop cut reversed
Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy has been closed after a crash involving a car and a lorry
Fife road closed after car and lorry crash near Kirkcaldy
The stranded seal pup in Burntisland.
'Extremely underweight' seal pup taken in by charity after rescue from Fife car park
Flixbus will run some services on Christmas Day. Image: Flixbus
Full list of Christmas inter-city bus services across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Intelligent Growth Solutions' crop research centre in Dundee
Fife and Dundee vertical farming tech firm to make it big in New York
The SSPCA facility at Petterden north of Dundee
Scottish SPCA closes Tayside and Fife animal rescue centre over Christmas due to 'lack…

Conversation