Care round-up: New demands for Fife school after restraint controversy and Cowdenbeath residents were coats at ‘cold’ home

A Fife ASN school once criticised for restraining pupils has been issued a new improvement requirement by inspectors.

A Perth care home has also been criticised for its handling of medicine and residents of a Cowdenbeath facility were so cold they wore coats inside according to the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Hillside School, Aberdour

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 1

Leadership – Not assessed

Staff – Not assessed

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – Not assessed

Staff – Not assessed

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

Inspection date – November 14

Earlier this year Hillside School was told to make urgent changes to its use of restraint on children after “serious and significant concerns” were raised by inspectors.

The service offers year-round residential care and education for people aged eight to 19 who have complex or additional support needs.

The watchdog found that Hillside had “vastly reduced its use of restrictive practices” during the latest inspection.

Additionally, young people reported that they felt emotionally and physically safe.

However, the Care Inspectorate issued a new requirement – to ensure governance arrangements continue to be developed and implemented.

Alexander House Care Home, Cowdenbeath

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – 4

Planning – 3

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – Not assessed

Staff – 3

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

Inspection date – November 20

When inspectors visited the Cowdenbeath home in November, they found the temperature was not sufficient to keep people comfortable.

Residents said they felt cold and some were wearing outdoor coats inside during their visit.

Staff said this was because there had been an unexpected breakdown with the heating.

Additionally, feedback about the food and menu choices was mixed – with some citing a lack of variety and choice.

The Care Inspectorate issued a requirement to ensure the temperatures are monitored to ensure users are comfortable and warm.

Balhousie Luncarty Care Home, Perth

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 4

Setting – 3

Planning – 3

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – 3

Planning – 3

Inspection date – November 13

Inspectors said there was “potential” for out-of-date medication to be administered and stock counts were inaccurate during their visit.

They issued a requirement as a result.

Service users also said they would like more opportunities to be outside and enjoy the garden.

Despite this, the watchdog said staff worked well together and there was a comfortable atmosphere in the home.

A spokesperson for BCG said: “We naturally responded immediately to these requirements, following this visit, two months ago.

“We were also heartened to read how their report shows a happy home: remarking on relatives’ positive experience; a warm and comfortable atmosphere; how staff spoke highly of their colleagues and work environment, and how these positive relationships and effective communication promoted a relaxed atmosphere and consistent care experience for our residents.”

Little Stars Nursery, Stirling

Previous ratings

Care, play and learning – 2

Setting – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

New ratings

Care, play and learning – 3

Setting – 4

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Inspection date – November 21

Children experienced mostly nurturing care and support from staff at the nursery according to inspectors.

Improvements had been made on the previous inspection in March, however, officials said high staff turnover was still having a negative impact on children’s experiences and outcomes.

The watchdog said children benefitted from a bright, well-ventilated and welcoming environment.

However, inspectors said some risk assessments did not effectively highlight potential hazards.

Balhousie Ruthven Towers, Auchterarder

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 2

Leadership – 2

Staff – 2

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 2

Staff – 3

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

Inspection date – December 12

Inspectors previously said the quality and choice of food at the Auchterarder home needed to improve, with some calling it “awful”.

They also raised concerns about staffing levels in the home.

During a follow-up inspection, the care watchdog found that the quality of meals had improved at the service.

While noting that the service had taken action to address previous requirements, inspectors felt further work was needed to ensure improvements were sustained.

Bosses were told to demonstrate that people living in the home are safeguarded and

experience consistently good outcomes by February 14.

A spokesperson for BCG said: “This Care Inspectorate visit had already taken place before your previous article, December 23 where, as reported, all requirements were already met and grades immediately increased.

“The remaining grade, you mention here, was only held, as stated, “to ensure the improvements were sustained”.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.