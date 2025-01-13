Care round-up: New demands for Fife school after restraint controversy and Cowdenbeath residents were coats at ‘cold’ home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Care round-up: New demands for Fife school after restraint controversy and Cowdenbeath residents were coats at ‘cold’ home

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Andrew Robson
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

A Fife ASN school once criticised for restraining pupils has been issued a new improvement requirement by inspectors.

A Perth care home has also been criticised for its handling of medicine and residents of a Cowdenbeath facility were so cold they wore coats inside according to the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Hillside School, Aberdour

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 1
  • Leadership – Not assessed
  • Staff – Not assessed
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed

New ratings 

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – Not assessed
  • Staff – Not assessed
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed

Inspection date – November 14

Hillside School in Aberdour
Hillside School in Aberdour. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Earlier this year Hillside School was told to make urgent changes to its use of restraint on children after “serious and significant concerns” were raised by inspectors.

The service offers year-round residential care and education for people aged eight to 19 who have complex or additional support needs.

The watchdog found that Hillside had “vastly reduced its use of restrictive practices” during the latest inspection.

Additionally, young people reported that they felt emotionally and physically safe.

However, the Care Inspectorate issued a new requirement – to ensure governance arrangements continue to be developed and implemented.

Alexander House Care Home, Cowdenbeath

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 3

New ratings 

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – Not assessed
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed

Inspection date – November 20

Alexander House Care Home in Cowdenbeath.
Alexander House Care Home in Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Street View

When inspectors visited the Cowdenbeath home in November, they found the temperature was not sufficient to keep people comfortable.

Residents said they felt cold and some were wearing outdoor coats inside during their visit.

Staff said this was because there had been an unexpected breakdown with the heating.

Additionally, feedback about the food and menu choices was mixed – with some citing a lack of variety and choice.

The Care Inspectorate issued a requirement to ensure the temperatures are monitored to ensure users are comfortable and warm.

Balhousie Luncarty Care Home, Perth

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 3
  • Planning – 3

New ratings 

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Planning – 3

Inspection date – November 13

Balhousie Luncarty Care Home.
Balhousie Luncarty Care Home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Inspectors said there was “potential” for out-of-date medication to be administered and stock counts were inaccurate during their visit.

They issued a requirement as a result.

Service users also said they would like more opportunities to be outside and enjoy the garden.

Despite this, the watchdog said staff worked well together and there was a comfortable atmosphere in the home.

A spokesperson for BCG said: “We naturally responded immediately to these requirements, following this visit, two months ago.

“We were also heartened to read how their report shows a happy home: remarking on relatives’ positive experience; a warm and comfortable atmosphere; how staff spoke highly of their colleagues and work environment, and how these positive relationships and effective communication promoted a relaxed atmosphere and consistent care experience for our residents.”

Little Stars Nursery, Stirling

Previous ratings

  • Care, play and learning – 2
  • Setting – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3

New ratings 

  • Care, play and learning – 3
  • Setting – 4
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3

Inspection date – November 21

Children experienced mostly nurturing care and support from staff at the nursery according to inspectors.

Improvements had been made on the previous inspection in March, however, officials said high staff turnover was still having a negative impact on children’s experiences and outcomes.

The watchdog said children benefitted from a bright, well-ventilated and welcoming environment.

However, inspectors said some risk assessments did not effectively highlight potential hazards.

Balhousie Ruthven Towers, Auchterarder

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 2
  • Leadership – 2
  • Staff – 2
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed

New ratings 

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 2
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed

Inspection date – December 12

Balhousie Ruthven Towers.
Balhousie Ruthven Towers. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors previously said the quality and choice of food at the Auchterarder home needed to improve, with some calling it “awful”.

They also raised concerns about staffing levels in the home.

During a follow-up inspection, the care watchdog found that the quality of meals had improved at the service.

While noting that the service had taken action to address previous requirements, inspectors felt further work was needed to ensure improvements were sustained.

Bosses were told to demonstrate that people living in the home are safeguarded and
experience consistently good outcomes by February 14.

A spokesperson for BCG said: “This Care Inspectorate visit had already taken place before your previous article, December 23 where, as reported, all requirements were already met and grades immediately increased.

“The remaining grade, you mention here, was only held, as stated, “to ensure the improvements were sustained”.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

More from Fife

Amazon warehouse, Dunfermline
Company boss admonished for hitting vaping worker who lost him major Amazon contract at…
Some of the cars ticketed at Halbeath Psrkand Ride in September.
Sharp rise in parking tickets at Halbeath Park and Ride revealed
Estate agent Jim Parker outside his Leven office.
Fife motorist accuses private car park operator of 'deliberately screwing everyone for fines'
The young mum was sexually assaulted at the Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Young mum suffered night terrors and suicidal thoughts after Dunfermline hospital sexual assault
Aaron Gover
Fife motorcyclist thrown from bike in bid to avoid dangerous driver
Improvements at Riverside Park in Glenrothes are almost complete
New pictures show £1m Glenrothes playpark taking shape
Katie Walker, 19, with mum Michelle at the Kirkcaldy flat.
Slug-infested mouldy flat given to 8-month pregnant Kirkcaldy teen branded 'a disgrace'
25
A CGI image of how the new Home Bargains store in Dunfermline could look.
Why controversial new Dunfermline Home Bargains WON'T open this year
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.
NHS Fife trans row tribunal: Everything we know so far
8
Irene Scott checking NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy's blood pressure.
Fife nurse receives prestigious award for work with farmers

Conversation