New Perth wine bar plans set to take a step closer

Plans for another new wine bar in Perth city centre could take a step forward this week.

The Perth and Kinross licensing board is being asked to approve a premises licence for La Cave a Vin on George Street.

The businesswoman behind the project has said her dream is to bring “a bit of France to Perth”.

Olya Munro previously told The Courier La Cave a Vin will offer wines from across the world as well as charcuterie boards.

The venue is planned for 21 George Street, next door to Provender Brown delicatessen.

Jazz on menu at new Perth wine bar

La Cave a Vin – French for “the wine cellar” – won planning permission in December 2023.

Olya had hoped to have the business open by last summer, saying it would help to boost Perth’s appeal to tourists and locals alike.

Speaking to The Courier previously, she said: “We moved to Perth from Edinburgh and I just really wanted to start my own business.

“I saw an opportunity in this beautiful place and realised there are not many wine bars here.

“George Street is an amazing street.”

She said her inspiration came from visiting vineyards in Italy and Spain.

“My vision is for it to be like visiting France without leaving Perth,” she added.

“I would like to sell all different kinds of wine and have jazz concerts in the evening.”

Second wine bar planned for nearby

The B-listed George Street building’s last occupant was Thorntons Solicitors.

Paperwork submitted to the council states: “The floor area closest to the street will be used primarily for seating with tables, taking advantage of the natural light.”

It goes on: The outcome will provide an authentic, French-style, wine bar that will encompass a welcoming and locally driven sense of place.”

The licensing board will discuss the licence application when it meets on Wednesday January 15.

The board approved a provisional licence for another new wine bar and pavement cafe nearby in November.

The former Dewberry Cafe premises at 32-34 High Street has been vacant since 2020.