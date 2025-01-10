Fife primary school mothballed with immediate effect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife primary school mothballed with immediate effect

Councillors agreed to the temporary closure on Thursday.

By Claire Warrender
Kirkon of Largo Primary is to be mothballed.
Kirkton of Largo Primary School is temporarily closed. Image: Google

Fife’s century-old Kirkton of Largo Primary School has been mothballed with immediate effect.

Councillors heard the Upper Largo school has had no pupils for the past two years.

Kirkton of Largo Primary School
The school has no pupils. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.

The rural school, with capacity for 75 children, has seen its roll steadily decline since 2013.

And most of the 21 youngsters in the catchment area now attend other nearby schools.

Mothballing is a temporary closure which gives the option to reopen if circumstances change.

However, the decision will be reviewed by the end of the year and the council could decide to consult locals on permanently shutting the school.

Kirkton of Largo decision was unanimous

Fife education spokesperson Cara Hilton said the expected school roll for August 2024 was fewer than five pupils.

The Labour councillor added: “Based on that information parents decided to submit placing requests to Lundin Mill Primary School or another primary school, leaving Kirkton of Largo with no pupils for the second academic session.

Cllr Cara Hilton at Fife Council
Councillor Cara Hilton. Image: Supplied

“Data shows the situation is unlikely to change in the next five years.

“So we’ve taken the decision to mothball the school for now.”

The building will be checked regularly to make sure it is well-maintained.

And all furniture and other resources is being removed to cut the risk of fire and vandalism.

Mothballing was unanimously approved by councillors on Fife’s cabinet committee.

It comes five months after 200-year-old Milton of Balgonie Primary closed for good.

Conversation