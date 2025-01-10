Fife primary school mothballed with immediate effect

Fife’s century-old Kirkton of Largo Primary School has been mothballed with immediate effect.

Councillors heard the Upper Largo school has had no pupils for the past two years.

The rural school, with capacity for 75 children, has seen its roll steadily decline since 2013.

And most of the 21 youngsters in the catchment area now attend other nearby schools.

Mothballing is a temporary closure which gives the option to reopen if circumstances change.

However, the decision will be reviewed by the end of the year and the council could decide to consult locals on permanently shutting the school.

Kirkton of Largo decision was unanimous

Fife education spokesperson Cara Hilton said the expected school roll for August 2024 was fewer than five pupils.

The Labour councillor added: “Based on that information parents decided to submit placing requests to Lundin Mill Primary School or another primary school, leaving Kirkton of Largo with no pupils for the second academic session.

“Data shows the situation is unlikely to change in the next five years.

“So we’ve taken the decision to mothball the school for now.”

The building will be checked regularly to make sure it is well-maintained.

And all furniture and other resources is being removed to cut the risk of fire and vandalism.

Mothballing was unanimously approved by councillors on Fife’s cabinet committee.

It comes five months after 200-year-old Milton of Balgonie Primary closed for good.